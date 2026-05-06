Timothy D. Robinson Foundation Enrichment Center
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Timothy D. Robinson Foundation Enrichment Center

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Timothy D. Robinson Foundation Enrichment Center

About this event

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Cafe Thursdays: Adult Game Nights

15603 Wick Rd

Allen Park, MI 48101, USA

Add a donation for Timothy D. Robinson Foundation Enrichment Center

$

General Admission
$10

Entry free for all persons aged 18+

Teen Admission
$7

Entry for youth ages 13-17, in a space dedicated to ensuring the teenagers have place to relax and get away!

VIP Admission / All-Inclusive Ticket
$20

This ticket option includes entry into the vent for one person, as well as a drink and one snack option from the hosting vendors.

Family Entry
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For a group of 4, pay a reduced entry free, group can be mixed with teens and adults.

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