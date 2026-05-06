Cafe Thursdays: Adult Game Nights

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About this event
$
Entry free for all persons aged 18+
Entry for youth ages 13-17, in a space dedicated to ensuring the teenagers have place to relax and get away!
This ticket option includes entry into the vent for one person, as well as a drink and one snack option from the hosting vendors.
For a group of 4, pay a reduced entry free, group can be mixed with teens and adults.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!