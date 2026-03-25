Raíz x Nopal: Cafetón Day Party

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About this event
Just here to dance and vibe to DJ K Facil? This one’s for you. Entry only, good times guaranteed.
Feeling brunchy? This ticket comes with 2 mimosa tickets to sip while you sway.
Can’t stop at 2 mimosas? This tier gives you 4 mimosa tickets and the ultimate party
You’re here for the cause and the vibes. Includes 4 mimosa tickets, a little swag, and the warm glow of knowing you’re helping Nopal thrive.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!