Nopal Stockton

Hosted by

Nopal Stockton

About this event

Raíz x Nopal: Cafetón Day Party

Yo perreo sola!
$15

Just here to dance and vibe to DJ K Facil? This one’s for you. Entry only, good times guaranteed.

Mimosa Mood
$25

Feeling brunchy? This ticket comes with 2 mimosa tickets to sip while you sway.

Extra Fuego
$35

Can’t stop at 2 mimosas? This tier gives you 4 mimosa tickets and the ultimate party

Nopal Superstar
$50

You’re here for the cause and the vibes. Includes 4 mimosa tickets, a little swag, and the warm glow of knowing you’re helping Nopal thrive.

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