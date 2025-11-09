Caffeinate & Care! Help a Chesapeake Student become a Future Nurse today!

The winner will receive:

(1) Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine

(1) Breville Knock Box

(1) 35.2 oz Lavazza Espresso Beans

(2) 10-12 oz Bags Whole Beans

(4) Torani Sauces

(3) 750ml Syrups with pumps

(1) "The Barista Book" recipe book

(1) package Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

(1) package Nonni's Biscotti





A winner will be chosen by random on November 25, 2025. Winner is required to pick up prize from Chesapeake, Virginia within two weeks. If the prize is not picked up, an alternative winner will be chosen.





Prize Value Greater than $1000.00



