CAF's Silent Auction

Your ultimate island escape awaits at Galley Bay Resort & Spa. For optimum romance in an idyllic location our adults only, All-Inclusive resort is the perfect Caribbean destination. For total relaxation our shoreline is sublime with inspirational Instagram worthy views and for the active and adventurous there is a wealth of sporting options on land and water. Learn to paddle board, or sail a Hobie cat. Practice your yoga or tennis. Enjoy romantic, candlelit evenings dining beachside. For total pampering our Indulge Spa is divine. Tranquility here is guaranteed.





APPROX. RETAIL VALUE $5,700 ($1,900 PER ROOM) UP TO 3 ROOMS DEPENDING ON SEASON



______________________________



Tu escapada definitiva a la isla te espera en Galley Bay Resort & Spa. Para vivir el romance al máximo en una ubicación idílica, nuestro resort solo para adultos y todo incluido es el destino perfecto en el Caribe. Si buscas relajación total, nuestra costa es sublime, con vistas inspiradoras dignas de Instagram; y para los más activos y aventureros, contamos con una amplia variedad de opciones deportivas por tierra y mar.





Aprende paddleboard o navega en un Hobie Cat. Practica yoga o tenis. Disfruta de cenas románticas a la luz de las velas junto a la playa. Para un momento de total indulgencia, nuestro Indulge Spa es simplemente divino. Aquí, la tranquilidad está garantizada.





VALOR APROXIMADO: $5,700

($1,900 por habitación)

Hasta 3 habitaciones, según la temporada