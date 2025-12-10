CAF's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Your ultimate island escape awaits at Galley Bay Resort & Spa. For optimum romance in an idyllic location our adults only, All-Inclusive resort is the perfect Caribbean destination. For total relaxation our shoreline is sublime with inspirational Instagram worthy views and for the active and adventurous there is a wealth of sporting options on land and water. Learn to paddle board, or sail a Hobie cat. Practice your yoga or tennis. Enjoy romantic, candlelit evenings dining beachside. For total pampering our Indulge Spa is divine. Tranquility here is guaranteed.
APPROX. RETAIL VALUE $5,700 ($1,900 PER ROOM) UP TO 3 ROOMS DEPENDING ON SEASON
______________________________
Tu escapada definitiva a la isla te espera en Galley Bay Resort & Spa. Para vivir el romance al máximo en una ubicación idílica, nuestro resort solo para adultos y todo incluido es el destino perfecto en el Caribe. Si buscas relajación total, nuestra costa es sublime, con vistas inspiradoras dignas de Instagram; y para los más activos y aventureros, contamos con una amplia variedad de opciones deportivas por tierra y mar.
Aprende paddleboard o navega en un Hobie Cat. Practica yoga o tenis. Disfruta de cenas románticas a la luz de las velas junto a la playa. Para un momento de total indulgencia, nuestro Indulge Spa es simplemente divino. Aquí, la tranquilidad está garantizada.
VALOR APROXIMADO: $5,700
($1,900 por habitación)
Hasta 3 habitaciones, según la temporada
Starting bid
Whether you seek seclusion and tranquility or thrills and adventure, Los Establos is the perfect vacation destination for you. Distinctive in every way, this 16-acre boutique resort offers a spectacular panorama of Panama’s exclusive volcano, Volcán Barú. Our picturesque mountain views and luxurious accommodations are sure to leave you amazed.
Situated in the heart of Boquete, this stunning site is home to one of the country’s oldest coffee plantations and processing mills. Built more than 100 years ago by the founder of Kotowa Coffee, this mill offers a divine history of farming and intriguing cultivation practices that will change the way you see, taste and appreciate your morning ‘cuppa’ joe.
Tours & Excursions Included In Your Stay
Take your next vacation to beautiful Panama and experience the country’s expansive history, magnificent hillside and charming accommodations for yourself.
APPROX. RETAIL VALUE $4,350 ($1,450 PER ROOM) 3 ROOMS
_______________________________
Ya sea que busques seclusión y tranquilidad o emociones y aventura, Los Establos es el destino vacacional perfecto para ti. Distintivo en todos los sentidos, este resort boutique de 16 acres ofrece un panorama espectacular del exclusivo volcán de Panamá, Volcán Barú. Sus pintorescas vistas a la montaña y sus lujosas acomodaciones sin duda te dejarán maravillado.
Ubicado en el corazón de Boquete, este impresionante lugar es hogar de una de las plantaciones y molinos de procesamiento de café más antiguos del país. Construido hace más de 100 años por el fundador de Kotowa Coffee, este molino ofrece una historia fascinante de cultivo y prácticas agrícolas que transformarán la manera en que ves, saboreas y aprecias tu taza de café matutina.
Disfruta tus próximas vacaciones en la hermosa Panamá y experimenta por ti mismo su rica historia, sus majestuosas colinas y sus encantadoras acomodaciones.
VALOR APROXIMADO: $4,350
($1,450 por habitación)
3 habitaciones
Starting bid
The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados. The Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa and fitness center.
APPROX. RETAIL VALUE $3,225 ($1,075 PER ROOM) 3 ROOMS DEPENDING ON SEASON
________________________________
The Club Barbados es el destino vacacional ideal en el Caribe solo para adultos, perfecto para quienes buscan una ubicación extraordinaria, un ambiente íntimo y un servicio de excelencia. Situado en la codiciada costa oeste de Barbados, The Club Barbados ofrece coloridos jardines, acogedores senderos, una piscina de agua dulce de tres niveles, cancha de tenis, spa y un moderno centro fitness.
VALOR APROXIMADO: $3,225
($1,075 por habitación)
3 habitaciones, según la temporada
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!