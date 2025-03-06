CAG-Baret Silent Auction 2025

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Two $10 Graeter's Ice Cream Certificates
Valued at $20
Starting bid
Are you a wine person--or are you trying to become one? Find your new favorite with this wine flight from Wines For Humanity! Fun for a date night with some snacks, or as an activity on it's own! Valued at $47
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August 12th 5:30pm-7:30pm Get Lit: Drawn to Life
Join us for a night of creativity, color, and animated magic at Get Lit: Drawn to Life. We’re diving into the vibrant world of animated movies and TV shows, spotlighting the storytellers who bring these beloved characters and worlds to life. This is your chance to geek out over your favorites, learn something new, and connect with fellow animation lovers. 21+ event--all attendees must present ID at the door. Valued at $50
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Kendall Pendant (Ivory) Valued at $65
Starting bid
Kendall Drop Earrings (Ivory)
Valued at $65
Starting bid
Valued at $80 -- The mission of the American Writers Museum is To excite audiences about the impact of American writers—past, present, and future—in shaping our collective histories, cultures, identities, and daily lives.
The American Writers Museum strives to:
Educate the public about American writers – past and present
Engage visitors to the Museum in exploring the many exciting worlds created by the spoken and written word
Enrich and deepen appreciation for good writing in all its forms
Motivate visitors to discover, or rediscover, a love of reading and writing
Inspire the young writers of tomorrow. More information at https://americanwritersmuseum.org/join-give/membership/ Valued at $80
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Grab up to 10 friends and roam around Chicago with this exciting scavenger hunt from Let's Roam. Great for parties!
It's a tour:
Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Tours lead you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories.
It’s a game:
Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges, and win!
It's a way to connect:
Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.
Valued at $90
Starting bid
* 2 bags of direct trade specialty coffee beans: Single origin Robusta varietal from Fuprocaf Co-Op in the DRC, and a medium roast Honduran blend. ($16.50 ea)
*A locally designed EC branded botanical line-art 8oz ceramic coated travel mug from Created Co. ($23)
A locally designed Everybody's Coffee storefront line-art tote bag. ($20)
* A handful off coffee coins to be redeemed for a cup of freshly brewed drip coffee in store. ($3 ea)
*And finally, a handful of whimsical locally designed EC branded stickers. ($2 ea) Valued $95
Starting bid
Six Flags Great America is located in Gurnee, Illinois. Known for its 18 roller coasters and 20-acre water park (Hurricane Harbor,) the park offers a variety of experiences for all ages, from thrilling rides to family-friendly attractions and shows. A classic summer outing and a must visit! Valued at $100
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Enjoy two tickets to "Ride the Cyclone" at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois. March 18th -- May24th. In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. Valued at $120
Starting bid
Six Flags Great America is located in Gurnee, Illinois. Known for its 18 roller coasters and 20-acre water park (Hurricane Harbor,) the park offers a variety of experiences for all ages, from thrilling rides to family-friendly attractions and shows. A classic summer outing and a must visit! Valued at $180
Starting bid
Two orchestra seat tickets to Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater’s performance at The Auditorium on November 15, 2025.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 tickets to Ashland Avenue at the Goodman Theatre, paired with a bottle of wine from Cooper's Hawk
Valued at $420
Starting bid
A dining experience for up to 4 guests at The Smith in River North
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Wines For Humanity - In Home Wine Tasting Party! You provide the location, you invite your wine loving friends and your Wine Advisor provides the fun, education, entertainment and wine. Valued at $250 *Must be 21 years old or older to win* **$22 Handling Fee will be required when party is booked for Wine Advisor. This Fee is in addition to the Silent Auction Payment**
As a bonus, any wines purchased at your wine tasting party will generate more funds for CAG!
Starting bid
Two tickets to any Chicago Shakespeare Theatre production during the 2025/26 season + two tickets to the Navy Pier Wheel.
Valued at $316
Starting bid
With a menu crafted by two-Michelin-star Chef Danny Grant, and a wine list named ‘one of the most outstanding in the world’ by Wine Spectator, we find a way to make every celebration one to remember. Valued at $650
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!