CAG-Baret Silent Auction 2025

Grab up to 10 friends and roam around Chicago with this exciting scavenger hunt from Let's Roam. Great for parties!





It's a tour:

Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Tours lead you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories.





It’s a game:

Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges, and win!





It's a way to connect:

Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.





Valued at $90