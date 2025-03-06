Chicago Artist Guide NFP

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Chicago Artist Guide NFP

About this event

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CAG-Baret Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

5545 N Clark St 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60640, USA

$20 in Graeter's Ice Cream Certificates item
$20 in Graeter's Ice Cream Certificates item
$20 in Graeter's Ice Cream Certificates
$5

Starting bid

Two $10 Graeter's Ice Cream Certificates

Valued at $20

Wine Flight item
Wine Flight item
Wine Flight
$25

Starting bid

Are you a wine person--or are you trying to become one? Find your new favorite with this wine flight from Wines For Humanity! Fun for a date night with some snacks, or as an activity on it's own! Valued at $47

TWO VIP PASSES TO "GET LIT" at American Writer's Museum item
TWO VIP PASSES TO "GET LIT" at American Writer's Museum
$25

Starting bid

August 12th 5:30pm-7:30pm Get Lit: Drawn to Life
Join us for a night of creativity, color, and animated magic at Get Lit: Drawn to Life. We’re diving into the vibrant world of animated movies and TV shows, spotlighting the storytellers who bring these beloved characters and worlds to life. This is your chance to geek out over your favorites, learn something new, and connect with fellow animation lovers. 21+ event--all attendees must present ID at the door. Valued at $50

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$35

Starting bid

Kendall Pendant (Ivory) Valued at $65

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$35

Starting bid

Kendall Drop Earrings (Ivory)

Valued at $65

American Writer's Museum Household Membership item
American Writer's Museum Household Membership
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $80 -- The mission of the American Writers Museum is To excite audiences about the impact of American writers—past, present, and future—in shaping our collective histories, cultures, identities, and daily lives.

The American Writers Museum strives to:

Educate the public about American writers – past and present
Engage visitors to the Museum in exploring the many exciting worlds created by the spoken and written word
Enrich and deepen appreciation for good writing in all its forms
Motivate visitors to discover, or rediscover, a love of reading and writing
Inspire the young writers of tomorrow. More information at https://americanwritersmuseum.org/join-give/membership/ Valued at $80

Explore Chicago Scavenger Hunt item
Explore Chicago Scavenger Hunt item
Explore Chicago Scavenger Hunt
$45

Starting bid

Grab up to 10 friends and roam around Chicago with this exciting scavenger hunt from Let's Roam. Great for parties!


It's a tour:

Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Tours lead you to can’t-miss sights and the city’s hidden histories.


It’s a game:

Along the route, you’ll solve riddles, answer trivia, learn fun facts, conquer challenges, and win!


It's a way to connect:

Every scavenger hunt tour is packed with hilarious photo-worthy moments and “must-capture” sights.


Valued at $90

Specialty Coffee Gift Basket from Everybody's Coffee item
Specialty Coffee Gift Basket from Everybody's Coffee item
Specialty Coffee Gift Basket from Everybody's Coffee item
Specialty Coffee Gift Basket from Everybody's Coffee
$45

Starting bid

* 2 bags of direct trade specialty coffee beans: Single origin Robusta varietal from Fuprocaf Co-Op in the DRC, and a medium roast Honduran blend. ($16.50 ea)
*A locally designed EC branded botanical line-art 8oz ceramic coated travel mug from Created Co. ($23)

A locally designed Everybody's Coffee storefront line-art tote bag. ($20)
* A handful off coffee coins to be redeemed for a cup of freshly brewed drip coffee in store. ($3 ea)
*And finally, a handful of whimsical locally designed EC branded stickers. ($2 ea) Valued $95

TWO Tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor item
TWO Tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
$50

Starting bid

Six Flags Great America is located in Gurnee, Illinois. Known for its 18 roller coasters and 20-acre water park (Hurricane Harbor,) the park offers a variety of experiences for all ages, from thrilling rides to family-friendly attractions and shows. A classic summer outing and a must visit! Valued at $100

TWO Tickets to Ride The Cyclone at Paramount Theatre! item
TWO Tickets to Ride The Cyclone at Paramount Theatre! item
TWO Tickets to Ride The Cyclone at Paramount Theatre! item
TWO Tickets to Ride The Cyclone at Paramount Theatre!
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to "Ride the Cyclone" at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois. March 18th -- May24th. In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. Valued at $120

TWO tickets to Six Flags Great America item
TWO tickets to Six Flags Great America
$90

Starting bid

Six Flags Great America is located in Gurnee, Illinois. Known for its 18 roller coasters and 20-acre water park (Hurricane Harbor,) the park offers a variety of experiences for all ages, from thrilling rides to family-friendly attractions and shows. A classic summer outing and a must visit! Valued at $180

TWO Tickets to Ensamble Espanol Spanish Dance Theatre item
TWO Tickets to Ensamble Espanol Spanish Dance Theatre item
TWO Tickets to Ensamble Espanol Spanish Dance Theatre
$100

Starting bid

Two orchestra seat tickets to Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater’s performance at The Auditorium on November 15, 2025.

Valued at $200

FOUR tickets to Ashland Avenue at the Goodman Theatre item
FOUR tickets to Ashland Avenue at the Goodman Theatre item
FOUR tickets to Ashland Avenue at the Goodman Theatre
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 tickets to Ashland Avenue at the Goodman Theatre, paired with a bottle of wine from Cooper's Hawk


Valued at $420

The Smith Dining Experience for 4 item
The Smith Dining Experience for 4 item
The Smith Dining Experience for 4
$100

Starting bid

A dining experience for up to 4 guests at The Smith in River North

Valued at $200

In Home Wine Tasting Party | Package item
In Home Wine Tasting Party | Package item
In Home Wine Tasting Party | Package
$150

Starting bid

Wines For Humanity - In Home Wine Tasting Party! You provide the location, you invite your wine loving friends and your Wine Advisor provides the fun, education, entertainment and wine. Valued at $250 *Must be 21 years old or older to win* **$22 Handling Fee will be required when party is booked for Wine Advisor. This Fee is in addition to the Silent Auction Payment**
As a bonus, any wines purchased at your wine tasting party will generate more funds for CAG!

A Night Out at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre item
A Night Out at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre item
A Night Out at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets to any Chicago Shakespeare Theatre production during the 2025/26 season + two tickets to the Navy Pier Wheel.

Valued at $316

Dinner for two at Maple and Ash item
Dinner for two at Maple and Ash item
Dinner for two at Maple and Ash
$400

Starting bid

Maple & Ash is redefining today’s steakhouse experience, one moment at a time.

With a menu crafted by two-Michelin-star Chef Danny Grant, and a wine list named ‘one of the most outstanding in the world’ by Wine Spectator, we find a way to make every celebration one to remember. Valued at $650

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!