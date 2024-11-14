CAG Booster Club Silent Auction

This adorable pear-shaped basket features a bottle of Juan Gil Red wine, Summer sausage, Romano cheese, wheat and classic crackers, and a selection of Lindt Chocolates.
This adorable pear-shaped basket features a bottle of Juan Gil Red wine, Summer sausage, Romano cheese, wheat and classic crackers, and a selection of Lindt Chocolates.
A Night In Together Wine Basket
$25
Starting bid
This lovely gift basket features a bottle of Red Wine, 2 Glasses, Pretzels, Plates, napkins, and a lovely tea towel. Beautifully wrapped and ready to be gifted and enjoyed.
This lovely gift basket features a bottle of Red Wine, 2 Glasses, Pretzels, Plates, napkins, and a lovely tea towel. Beautifully wrapped and ready to be gifted and enjoyed.
Scentsy Warmer Basket
$50
Starting bid
This wonderful basket comes wrapped and gift-ready. It features a Scentsy Warmer with 4 seasonal scented wax bricks. Also included is a bottle of Scentsy Hand soap and several other smaller Scentsy items. Valued over $75
This wonderful basket comes wrapped and gift-ready. It features a Scentsy Warmer with 4 seasonal scented wax bricks. Also included is a bottle of Scentsy Hand soap and several other smaller Scentsy items. Valued over $75
It's About Me Right Now Gift Set
$50
Starting bid
This self-indulgent Coffee and Care gift set is wonderful as-is for yourself or as a perfect gift for someone special. It includes a Lanza hair care gift set ($60), a candle and bath items ($30), a package of locally roasted Pour House coffee (which they will be happy to grind for you if you take it in, valued $18), and a $40 gift card so you can enjoy the wonderful delights at Pour House in Florence.
This self-indulgent Coffee and Care gift set is wonderful as-is for yourself or as a perfect gift for someone special. It includes a Lanza hair care gift set ($60), a candle and bath items ($30), a package of locally roasted Pour House coffee (which they will be happy to grind for you if you take it in, valued $18), and a $40 gift card so you can enjoy the wonderful delights at Pour House in Florence.
Girls' Day Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
This curated Girls Day basket starts with a mani/pedi at the local All About You Salon & Spa. Afterward meet up with a friend at No Ka Oi Bistro for lunch and then spend the afternoon relaxing with a bottle of both Red and White wine with a side of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels...laughing, and telling embarrassing stories...between friends of course.
This curated Girls Day basket starts with a mani/pedi at the local All About You Salon & Spa. Afterward meet up with a friend at No Ka Oi Bistro for lunch and then spend the afternoon relaxing with a bottle of both Red and White wine with a side of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels...laughing, and telling embarrassing stories...between friends of course.
Eskeridge Veterinary Exam & Vaccines Cert #1
$50
Starting bid
Treat a special pet to a full exam and basic vaccines at Eskeridge Veterinary Clinic. Good for a doggo friend or a feline sidekick. Valued at $120
Treat a special pet to a full exam and basic vaccines at Eskeridge Veterinary Clinic. Good for a doggo friend or a feline sidekick. Valued at $120
Eskeridge Veterinary Exam & Vaccines Cert #2
$50
Starting bid
Treat a special pet to a full exam and basic vaccines at Eskeridge Veterinary Clinic. Good for a doggo friend or a feline sidekick. Valued at $120
Treat a special pet to a full exam and basic vaccines at Eskeridge Veterinary Clinic. Good for a doggo friend or a feline sidekick. Valued at $120
An Introverts Day Out Gift Set
$35
Starting bid
Some people prefer the delicious smells of coffee and books combined with a lingering quiet to enjoy themselves. Surprise your introverted friend with this Day Out Gift Set. Includes a $30 Barnes & Noble gift card, $15 to both Starbucks and Coldstone, $20 to the local pet store (because sometimes pets are better company than people), and OF COURSE, a chocolate bar ... just don't get it on the pages of the new books!
Some people prefer the delicious smells of coffee and books combined with a lingering quiet to enjoy themselves. Surprise your introverted friend with this Day Out Gift Set. Includes a $30 Barnes & Noble gift card, $15 to both Starbucks and Coldstone, $20 to the local pet store (because sometimes pets are better company than people), and OF COURSE, a chocolate bar ... just don't get it on the pages of the new books!
Homemade Baklava Certificate #1
$35
Starting bid
Imagine layers of delicate, golden pastry so thin they almost whisper as you bite. Each sheet envelopes a medley of finely crushed nuts perfectly balanced with the rich sweetness of honey. As you sink your teeth into this masterpiece, the pastry's crispness gives way to a lush, sticky embrace, releasing an intoxicating aroma of warm spices like cinnamon or cloves. Baklava isn’t just a dessert; it’s a decadent journey of textures and flavors, a sweet surrender with every bite.
Our very own Angela Danner will happily provide an ENTIRE SHEET of heavenly HOMEMADE Baklava to the holder of this gift certificate. Great as a gift, or as a personal indulgence
Imagine layers of delicate, golden pastry so thin they almost whisper as you bite. Each sheet envelopes a medley of finely crushed nuts perfectly balanced with the rich sweetness of honey. As you sink your teeth into this masterpiece, the pastry's crispness gives way to a lush, sticky embrace, releasing an intoxicating aroma of warm spices like cinnamon or cloves. Baklava isn’t just a dessert; it’s a decadent journey of textures and flavors, a sweet surrender with every bite.
Our very own Angela Danner will happily provide an ENTIRE SHEET of heavenly HOMEMADE Baklava to the holder of this gift certificate. Great as a gift, or as a personal indulgence
Homemade Baklava Certificate #2
$35
Starting bid
Imagine layers of delicate, golden pastry so thin they almost whisper as you bite. Each sheet envelopes a medley of finely crushed nuts perfectly balanced with the rich sweetness of honey. As you sink your teeth into this masterpiece, the pastry's crispness gives way to a lush, sticky embrace, releasing an intoxicating aroma of warm spices like cinnamon or cloves. Baklava isn’t just a dessert; it’s a decadent journey of textures and flavors, a sweet surrender with every bite.
Our very own Angela Danner will happily provide an ENTIRE SHEET of heavenly HOMEMADE Baklava to the holder of this gift certificate. Great as a gift, or as a personal indulgence
Imagine layers of delicate, golden pastry so thin they almost whisper as you bite. Each sheet envelopes a medley of finely crushed nuts perfectly balanced with the rich sweetness of honey. As you sink your teeth into this masterpiece, the pastry's crispness gives way to a lush, sticky embrace, releasing an intoxicating aroma of warm spices like cinnamon or cloves. Baklava isn’t just a dessert; it’s a decadent journey of textures and flavors, a sweet surrender with every bite.
Our very own Angela Danner will happily provide an ENTIRE SHEET of heavenly HOMEMADE Baklava to the holder of this gift certificate. Great as a gift, or as a personal indulgence
Good Eats Gift Certificate Bundle
$50
Starting bid
So many great food certificates bundled into 1 practical gift set. Includes approximately $100 of Dominos value coupons and certificates, 2 Free entrees at Village Inn, a generous gift certificate to our local Big Burger world, as well as a certificate to the famous Owl Cigar store. Get a food fix for you and some friends with this set!
So many great food certificates bundled into 1 practical gift set. Includes approximately $100 of Dominos value coupons and certificates, 2 Free entrees at Village Inn, a generous gift certificate to our local Big Burger world, as well as a certificate to the famous Owl Cigar store. Get a food fix for you and some friends with this set!
Middle Eastern Spice Duo: Za’atar & Shawarma Gift Set
$15
Starting bid
Take your culinary creations on a journey through the vibrant flavors of the Middle East with this handcrafted spice blend duo. Perfect for the home chef or adventurous foodie, this gift set combines two bold, fresh ingredient blends that transform meals into unforgettable experiences.
🌿 Homemade Za’atar
A medley of earthy thyme, tangy sumac, and nutty sesame seeds, this classic blend adds a flavorful punch to roasted vegetables, warm flatbreads, and savory dips. Freshly made and bursting with aromatic goodness, it’s the secret to elevating everyday dishes.
🍗 Homemade Shawarma Spice Blend
An irresistible mix of cumin, coriander, paprika, and warming spices like cinnamon and turmeric. Perfect for marinades or rubs, this blend brings the rich, spiced warmth of Middle Eastern street food straight to your kitchen.
💝 Beautifully Packaged
This spice set comes presented in elegant, reusable jars, making it a thoughtful gift for food lovers or a luxurious addition to your own pantry. Bid on this one-of-a-kind gift and savor the rich heritage of Middle Eastern flavors—all while supporting a great cause.
Let your palate travel the world with every sprinkle.
Take your culinary creations on a journey through the vibrant flavors of the Middle East with this handcrafted spice blend duo. Perfect for the home chef or adventurous foodie, this gift set combines two bold, fresh ingredient blends that transform meals into unforgettable experiences.
🌿 Homemade Za’atar
A medley of earthy thyme, tangy sumac, and nutty sesame seeds, this classic blend adds a flavorful punch to roasted vegetables, warm flatbreads, and savory dips. Freshly made and bursting with aromatic goodness, it’s the secret to elevating everyday dishes.
🍗 Homemade Shawarma Spice Blend
An irresistible mix of cumin, coriander, paprika, and warming spices like cinnamon and turmeric. Perfect for marinades or rubs, this blend brings the rich, spiced warmth of Middle Eastern street food straight to your kitchen.
💝 Beautifully Packaged
This spice set comes presented in elegant, reusable jars, making it a thoughtful gift for food lovers or a luxurious addition to your own pantry. Bid on this one-of-a-kind gift and savor the rich heritage of Middle Eastern flavors—all while supporting a great cause.
Let your palate travel the world with every sprinkle.
Homemade Seasoning Gift Set: Steak & Poultry Blends
$15
Starting bid
Transform every meal into a flavor-packed masterpiece with this handcrafted seasoning duo! Perfect for grill masters, home cooks, and food lovers, this set brings out the best in your favorite cuts of meat.
🥩 Steak Seasoning Blend
Ideal for beef, this bold and savory blend is crafted to enhance every juicy bite. Whether you're searing, grilling, or roasting, it adds just the right balance of flavor to make your steak unforgettable.
🍗 Poultry Seasoning Blend
A versatile mix perfect for chicken, turkey, or even pork. This seasoning elevates every bite with rich, savory notes that turn simple dishes into showstoppers.
💝 Beautiful Presentation
Packaged in sleek, reusable jars, this gift set is as practical as it is thoughtful. Whether you're treating yourself or a loved one, it’s the perfect addition to any kitchen.
Bid now and elevate your cooking game with these fresh, homemade blends!
Transform every meal into a flavor-packed masterpiece with this handcrafted seasoning duo! Perfect for grill masters, home cooks, and food lovers, this set brings out the best in your favorite cuts of meat.
🥩 Steak Seasoning Blend
Ideal for beef, this bold and savory blend is crafted to enhance every juicy bite. Whether you're searing, grilling, or roasting, it adds just the right balance of flavor to make your steak unforgettable.
🍗 Poultry Seasoning Blend
A versatile mix perfect for chicken, turkey, or even pork. This seasoning elevates every bite with rich, savory notes that turn simple dishes into showstoppers.
💝 Beautiful Presentation
Packaged in sleek, reusable jars, this gift set is as practical as it is thoughtful. Whether you're treating yourself or a loved one, it’s the perfect addition to any kitchen.
Bid now and elevate your cooking game with these fresh, homemade blends!
Cozy Quiet Evening
$30
Starting bid
A comfortably curated basket that includes a cozy blanket, a wine glass, a bottle of white and red wine, a lovely candle and a relaxing diamond painting. Wonderfully wrapped and ready to be gifted to that friend that just needs to RELAX!
A comfortably curated basket that includes a cozy blanket, a wine glass, a bottle of white and red wine, a lovely candle and a relaxing diamond painting. Wonderfully wrapped and ready to be gifted to that friend that just needs to RELAX!
Mulling Wine & Chocolate
$30
Starting bid
Mulling Wine from our Fremont County's very own Abbey Winery, a jar of Amaretto Pecan Honey Butter, along with a gift certificate for a surprise breakopen chocolate box.
Mulling Wine from our Fremont County's very own Abbey Winery, a jar of Amaretto Pecan Honey Butter, along with a gift certificate for a surprise breakopen chocolate box.
Hot Wheels Kids Collection
$25
Starting bid
A fun collection of 36 Hot Wheels curated especially for the child "collector" Includes first responders, race track champions, city services, and some just plain fun ones. Donated by a local Hot Wheels eBay seller: Big Dreams Diecast Car Sales
A fun collection of 36 Hot Wheels curated especially for the child "collector" Includes first responders, race track champions, city services, and some just plain fun ones. Donated by a local Hot Wheels eBay seller: Big Dreams Diecast Car Sales
Hot Wheels Collector Basket
$25
Starting bid
A gift basket brimming with collector-quality Hot Wheels, all realistic castings. Several of these collectibles are valued at over $10 each in the collector world. Not everything included in the basket is pictured due to the photo limit of the platform. This collection is 36 pieces donated by a local Hot Wheels eBay seller: Big Dreams Diecast Car Sales.
A gift basket brimming with collector-quality Hot Wheels, all realistic castings. Several of these collectibles are valued at over $10 each in the collector world. Not everything included in the basket is pictured due to the photo limit of the platform. This collection is 36 pieces donated by a local Hot Wheels eBay seller: Big Dreams Diecast Car Sales.
Paint Kits & Articulated 3D Printed Friends
$35
Starting bid
This gift basket includes 2 paint kits and several articulated odd friends. One paint kit includes a full painting tutorial for the featured model. Both kits include ready-to-paint models, paint, and brushes. You will also find a Twisty Unicorn, Stuffed Cheshire, Punk Abyss Dragon, Kraken, Icecream Narwhal, and a Christmas Gnome. Valued at over $125 Makes a great gift together, or can be split into MANY presents!
This gift basket includes 2 paint kits and several articulated odd friends. One paint kit includes a full painting tutorial for the featured model. Both kits include ready-to-paint models, paint, and brushes. You will also find a Twisty Unicorn, Stuffed Cheshire, Punk Abyss Dragon, Kraken, Icecream Narwhal, and a Christmas Gnome. Valued at over $125 Makes a great gift together, or can be split into MANY presents!
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