CAG Booster Club Silent Auction

Take your culinary creations on a journey through the vibrant flavors of the Middle East with this handcrafted spice blend duo. Perfect for the home chef or adventurous foodie, this gift set combines two bold, fresh ingredient blends that transform meals into unforgettable experiences. 🌿 Homemade Za’atar A medley of earthy thyme, tangy sumac, and nutty sesame seeds, this classic blend adds a flavorful punch to roasted vegetables, warm flatbreads, and savory dips. Freshly made and bursting with aromatic goodness, it’s the secret to elevating everyday dishes. 🍗 Homemade Shawarma Spice Blend An irresistible mix of cumin, coriander, paprika, and warming spices like cinnamon and turmeric. Perfect for marinades or rubs, this blend brings the rich, spiced warmth of Middle Eastern street food straight to your kitchen. 💝 Beautifully Packaged This spice set comes presented in elegant, reusable jars, making it a thoughtful gift for food lovers or a luxurious addition to your own pantry. Bid on this one-of-a-kind gift and savor the rich heritage of Middle Eastern flavors—all while supporting a great cause. Let your palate travel the world with every sprinkle.

Take your culinary creations on a journey through the vibrant flavors of the Middle East with this handcrafted spice blend duo. Perfect for the home chef or adventurous foodie, this gift set combines two bold, fresh ingredient blends that transform meals into unforgettable experiences. 🌿 Homemade Za’atar A medley of earthy thyme, tangy sumac, and nutty sesame seeds, this classic blend adds a flavorful punch to roasted vegetables, warm flatbreads, and savory dips. Freshly made and bursting with aromatic goodness, it’s the secret to elevating everyday dishes. 🍗 Homemade Shawarma Spice Blend An irresistible mix of cumin, coriander, paprika, and warming spices like cinnamon and turmeric. Perfect for marinades or rubs, this blend brings the rich, spiced warmth of Middle Eastern street food straight to your kitchen. 💝 Beautifully Packaged This spice set comes presented in elegant, reusable jars, making it a thoughtful gift for food lovers or a luxurious addition to your own pantry. Bid on this one-of-a-kind gift and savor the rich heritage of Middle Eastern flavors—all while supporting a great cause. Let your palate travel the world with every sprinkle.

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