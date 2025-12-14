Hawks Athletics

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Hawks Athletics

About this event

Cage Rentals

11800 White Creek Ave NE

Cedar Springs, MI 49319, USA

30 Minutes - Member
$20

Up to 4 players per cage with 1 Coach.

60 minutes - Member
$30

Up to 4 players per cage with 1 Coach.

30 Minutes - Nonmember
$25

Up to 4 players per cage with 1 Coach.

60 Minutes - Nonmember
$35

Up to 4 players per cage with 1 Coach.

Pitching Machine Cage: 30 minutes - Member
$30

Up to 3 players per cage with 1 Coach.

Pitching Machine Cage: 60 Minutes - Member
$45

Up to 3 players per cage with 1 Coach.

Pitching Machine Cage: 30 Minutes - Nonmember
$35

Up to 3 players per cage with 1 Coach.

Pitching Machine Cage: 60 Minutes - Nonmember
$55

Up to 3 players per cage with 1 Coach.

HitTrax 60 Minutes - Member
$60

Up to 2 players per cage with 1 Coach.

HitTrax 60 Minutes - Nonmember
$75

Up to 2 players per cage with 1 Coach.

ProBatter 60 Minutes - Member
$60

1-2 players per cage with 1 Coach.

ProBatter 60 Minutes - Nonmember
$75

1-2 players per cage with 1 Coach.

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