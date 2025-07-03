CAGM Made for the Ride Challenge Online Auction

Starting bid
Leighton Brooks started doing leather work in 2019, Leighton has been building cowboy gear and has started building saddles also, blending quality craftsmanship with timeless design. His journey into leatherwork began as an extension of his family business, Brooks Bits & Silver— an upbringing that instilled in him an appreciation for fine detail and functional beauty. Each piece Leighton creates reflects his dedication to durability, comfort, and the authentic Western lifestyle.
I am an aspiring leatherworker with dreams of building ranch gear that captures and exudes the rugged beauty of the rural west. I live near Elko, and I have witnessed the depth and richness of the cowboy’s life. I have also experienced the struggle of long days in the sun with a shovel or a fence stretcher. No one gives as much as the cowboy for so little, and the leatherworker should be the same. Each item that is handmade from leather has something like a soul; a soul which was once a calf on a ranch somewhere, given life by the craftsman’s hands. Each project I have made has advanced my craft and pushed the limits of it.
Ethan Girty is the founder and craftsman behind Girty Leather Co., creating custom handmade leatherwork one piece at a time from his home workshop in Oklahoma. A dedicated stay-at-home father to three young children (a four-year-old and two-year-old twins), Ethan has been perfecting his leather crafting skills for four years while building his small business.
There’s something special about working with a medium that has served people for centuries. Leather isn’t just about creating something beautiful. It’s about form and function and creating items that become part of someone’s daily life and adventures. Whether I’m building working or show chaps, tack, home decor, or western accessories like belts and Bible covers, each project connects me to that long lineage of makers who understood that good craftsmanship endures. Every piece that leaves my shop carries the hope that years from now, when someone reaches for their well-worn Strawberry Roan Mercantile gear, they’ll smile at the memories it helped create.
Ian Musick is a fourth generation Colorado native who grew up in the rural ranch country of Elbert County. His family ranched in that area since the turn of the 19th century. Ian grew up horseback and has spent many years studying the evolution and use of cowboy equipment. Ian joined with his wife Diane Vigil- Musick in early 2000’s to open the Vigil-Musick Cowboy Leather Gear company which is their small craft studio in Colorado.
I got my start braiding about 18 years ago when one of my good friends showed me how to braid eight strands of parachute cord into a set of reins. I knew then I wanted to keep making things braiding. Knowing I wanted to make these things, I wanted to make them better and more traditional. I saw a feed store hackamore and thought I could make that. My first few projects were a bit on the rough side, but I was hooked. I sought out anyone at a roping with anything braided and wanted to look at it so I could figure out how they made it. I met one of my good mentors at a roping by asking about his reins. I sought out classes or gatherings from then till now. I was told once to learn at least one new thing every day. Getting to travel and meet new people because of this craft has made that fairly easy. I enjoy the friendships and mentors that have come with this journey, and I hope to share what I can with whoever might be interested.
I have been braiding for four years. I live in Bear River Wyoming with my wife and three amazing children. I enjoy braiding and look forward to learning more about it.
Dan Ames, a Utah native, began braiding and leatherwork in 1971 while competing in rodeos. Initially braiding bull ropes to earn extra income, he later apprenticed at a saddle shop in 1973. Though he struggled with rawhide early on, he reignited his passion in 2014 with the support of friend Kelly Wahlen and a class with Doug Groves. Learning from several master braiders and attending Rawhide Gatherings, Dan honed his skills and won 2nd Place People’s Choice at the 2018 Gear Show in Elko. Now retired from his career as a Wildland Fire Manager, he guides hunters in the fall and focuses primarily on braiding and custom leatherwork.
Joseph grew up in the Bitterroot valley of western Montana. He still resides near there to this day. Wanting good gear, but knowing it was expensive, he decided to learn one of the crafts associated with cowboy arts. A friend suggested rawhide braiding and with a lot of trial and error, down the rabbit hole he went. “I thought I could make some good stuff and trade for other things I didn’t have.” Always looking for ways to improve, he strives toward the artistic rather than production. When he can, Joseph tries to attend workshops and rawhide gatherings. He says, “It might seem intimidating, but it really helps to rub shoulders with those more advanced than myself. I really look up to those guys and gals and once you attend a gathering, you’ll find that everyone is more than happy to help.”
Dakota May was born and raised in Nevada, and was always fascinated with the artistry and functionality of hand made gear. Fortunate to have Spider Teller as a mentor in his formative years he learned the old traditions that have been used for generations. Having worked on ranches in California, Nevada, and Idaho; Dakota applies the knowledge and techniques he has learned in his travels to each unique piece of gear he builds.
Kelly Wahlen, born in 1957 in Clearfield, Utah, grew up on a ranch in Clinton where he began racing horses at age eight and won his first race by 12. A standout in high school rodeo, he won the 1975 State Championship in bareback riding and All-Around, as well as the National High School Bull Riding title. He continued competing for Weber State College, earning regional championships before joining the PRCA in 1976 and winning multiple titles, including three Wilderness Circuit Bull Riding Championships. After retiring from professional rodeo, he returned to horse racing and was named Rider of the Year at Wyoming Downs in 2000, racing across the western U.S. until 2005. Today, Kelly lives on his family ranch in Clinton, continues to compete in team roping, and is an accomplished craftsman known for his rawhide braiding, horsehair hitching, and traditional buckaroo gear sought after by collectors and working cowboys.
Joel Otley is a fifth-generation rancher currently residing near the Oregon/Nevada border. Joel began his braiding career while studying at Eastern Oregon University. His initial interest in braiding was to build useable tack for himself and close friends and family. After graduating from college, he began his career cowboying for several operation throughout Oregon. He is now working toward building his own cow herd. Joel continues to braid in his spare time and continues to challenge himself to learn new techniques and patterns.
Hi, I’m Edward Waldner. I grew up on a family ranch in Alberta and still live on the ranch with my wife and two kids. I have been around horses all my life, which is why I decided I needed some gear. If someone else can make it, I figured I could as well. I enjoy bettering my craft and growing as a maker.
2 1/8" wide x 13/4" tall
Will fit 1 1/4" belt.
Dawn Cline, the artist behind 5c Metalworks in Lebanon, Missouri, grew up on a small farm with a love for western art, horses, and the intricate patterns of leather and silverwork. Though she pursued a 25-year career in emergency medicine as a paramedic, her passion for art remained a creative outlet. After a series of life changes—including divorce, selling her home, and the loss of her father—Dawn decided to focus on herself and her art, diving headfirst into silversmithing and engraving. Over the past four years, it has become a deep passion and a way to honor western traditions while infusing her Missouri roots into each piece. Known for marching to the beat of her own drum, she finds joy in designing and creating work that blends her southern heritage with her love for the West—like her buckle titled "Home", which features Missouri’s state flower and insect, the dogwood and honey bee, as a tribute to her origins and identity.
2 5/8" wide x 1 3/4" tall
Will fit 1 1/2" belt
Kate Montabone is the silversmith behind Seven J Silver. She is based in Snowmass, Colorado. She began her silversmithing journey in 2021, learning the art of silversmithing through the local community college and continuing her education with Be A Maker School. As the wife to a cattle rancher, she finds inspiration from ranch life, the Western landscape, and a deep appreciation for traditional craftsmanship.
2 3/4" wide x 1 7/8" tall
Will fit a 1 1/4" belt
Bill is a self-taught silversmith and life long lover of traditional cowboy art and buckaroo traditions. He started his cowboy career on the ranches of Nevada, Oregon and California, rode the wagon a few times, worked feedlots, trained horse and has worked every cowboy job in between. He suffered a hand injury a short time ago that has resulted in a significant loss of mobility requiring him to re-train both his hand and his methods to adapt. He currently lives in Notus, Idaho on a small commercial cattle operation and enjoys cutting and working cow horses and his good dogs!
2 3/4" wide x 1 7/8" tall
Will fit 1 1/8" belt
My name is Tyler Churchill and I am an emerging hand engraving artist and maker of all things out of Hurricane, Utah. I have had a deep love for hand engraving ever since my Grandfather let me wear his champion bare bronc buckles around the house when I was six.
Now at 31, I use silver, gold, copper and steel to create heirloom style one of one art pieces embellished with hand drawn and hand engraved artwork. I also engrave firearms, knives, lighters, golf clubs, if it’s made of metal I’ve already cut one and will gladly again. I am guided by master engraver and knife maker Julie (Warenski) Erickson. Making/Engraving is my passion and my purpose. Thanks for looking!
