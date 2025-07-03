CAGM Made for the Ride Challenge Online Auction

I got my start braiding about 18 years ago when one of my good friends showed me how to braid eight strands of parachute cord into a set of reins. I knew then I wanted to keep making things braiding. Knowing I wanted to make these things, I wanted to make them better and more traditional. I saw a feed store hackamore and thought I could make that. My first few projects were a bit on the rough side, but I was hooked. I sought out anyone at a roping with anything braided and wanted to look at it so I could figure out how they made it. I met one of my good mentors at a roping by asking about his reins. I sought out classes or gatherings from then till now. I was told once to learn at least one new thing every day. Getting to travel and meet new people because of this craft has made that fairly easy. I enjoy the friendships and mentors that have come with this journey, and I hope to share what I can with whoever might be interested.