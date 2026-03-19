2026 NAACP CA/HI State Conference Convention

Meals are not included within the Convention Registration - Adult ticket. You must purchase meals if you would like to attend any of our breakfasts, lunches, or dinners. Youth & College attendees receive meals with their convention registration.





This meal package includes all 6 Convention Meals (NOT INCLUDING Legacy Hall of Fame). If you would like to purchase meals individually (not in this meal package), please purchase our à la carte options instead.

Thursday 10/22 Presidents Dinner Friday 10/23 WIN Luncheon Friday 10/23 Youth Focused Dinner Saturday 10/24 Veteran's Breakfast Saturday 10/24 Political Luncheon Sunday 10/25 Prayer Breakfast

Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.