2026 NAACP CA/HI State Conference Convention

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About this event
Adult registration includes workshops and plenary sessions. Meals require a separate ticket. Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
Meals are not included within the Convention Registration - Adult ticket. You must purchase meals if you would like to attend any of our breakfasts, lunches, or dinners. Youth & College attendees receive meals with their convention registration.
This meal package includes all 6 Convention Meals (NOT INCLUDING Legacy Hall of Fame). If you would like to purchase meals individually (not in this meal package), please purchase our à la carte options instead.
Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
Youth registration with access to all workshops, plenary sessions, and all meals. Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
Saturday, October 24, 2026
For the first time, the Legacy Hall of Fame Awards Dinner will be held as part of the NAACP California Hawai‘i State Conference Annual Convention, making it one of the Convention's premier and most anticipated events.
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we honor outstanding leaders, advocates, public servants, and changemakers whose dedication, courage, and service have advanced civil rights and strengthened communities throughout California, Hawai‘i, and beyond. These distinguished honorees embody the NAACP's mission and legacy through their tireless efforts to promote justice, equity, and opportunity for all.
Legacy Hall of Fame Awards Dinner is not included within the Convention Registration nor the Bundle Meal Package. You must purchase a ticket to this event in order to attend.
Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
Kick off the 39th Annual State Convention at the President's Dinner, an evening of fellowship, inspiration, and celebration. Join NAACP leaders, members, elected officials, community advocates, and distinguished guests as we gather to reflect on our shared mission and set the tone for an impactful Convention. This signature event offers attendees the opportunity to build meaningful connections, engage with leaders from across California and Hawai‘i, and celebrate the power of collective action.
Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
Celebrate the achievements and impact of women driving change throughout our communities. The WIN Luncheon brings together members, advocates, and leaders for an empowering afternoon focused on equity, leadership, wellness, and civic engagement. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with inspiring women leaders, share experiences, and strengthen networks that support personal and professional growth.
Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
The future of the movement is now. The Youth-Focused Dinner provides a dynamic space to recognize, inspire, and elevate the next generation of leaders. Bringing together youth delegates, advisors, mentors, and community leaders, this event celebrates youth leadership while fostering meaningful conversations about advocacy, civic engagement, education, and social change. Attendees will leave energized and inspired by the voices shaping the future.
This dinner is open to Adults and Youth & College attendees. The dinner program will be focused on our Youth & College program.
Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
Join us as we honor the service, sacrifice, and leadership of veterans who have dedicated themselves to protecting our nation and strengthening our communities. This special breakfast provides an opportunity to recognize veteran members, hear inspiring stories of service, and connect with fellow attendees committed to advancing justice and opportunity for all. It is a meaningful gathering that celebrates leadership both in and out of uniform.
Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
The Political Luncheon is one of the Convention's premier gatherings, bringing together elected officials, policymakers, advocates, and community leaders to discuss the issues shaping our future. Attendees will gain valuable insights into current legislative priorities, public policy initiatives, and strategies for civic engagement. This event offers a unique opportunity to hear from influential leaders while strengthening relationships that drive meaningful change throughout California and Hawai‘i.
Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
Conclude the Convention with a time of reflection, remembrance, and renewal. The Prayer & Memorial Breakfast honors the lives and legacies of those who have contributed to the advancement of civil rights and social justice while providing an opportunity for attendees to gather in fellowship and gratitude. Through inspirational messages and moments of remembrance, participants will leave encouraged and recommitted to the work ahead.
Early early bird pricing ends July 31; prices increase August 1.
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