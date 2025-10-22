CAIR San Diego's 18th Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
All Aboard!! Relax on a private sailboat tour of the San Diego Bay while enjoying breathtaking views of downtown San Diego and Coronado. Tour accommodates 4-6 people with lunch provided. Duration: 2-3 hours.
Starting bid
Improve your soccer technique with two personalized one-on-one coaching sessions. Each one-hour session provides personalized attention, rapid skill improvement, and targeted development to help players reach their full potential. Package includes a custom San Diego Cocoitos team jersey and a soccer ball.
Starting bid
Pick your next adventure with four tickets to the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park! Redeemable at both parks, these tickets are perfect for a family of four or a couple who want to visit both the safari park AND zoo. Whether you visit the San Diego Zoo’s newest habitat featuring panda pair Xin Bao and Yun Chuan or take a Safari Park tour on the famous "Africa Tram," you can't go wrong spending the day at one of the nation's most remarkable conservation facilities. Package includes 4 one-day park tickets (redeemable at either San Diego Zoo or Safari Park), panda plush, and a $50 gift certificate.
Starting bid
Give the gift of self-care with a beautifully curated pampering kit—perfect for creating a luxurious spa day at home. Locally made in small batches, each item is handcrafted with care and love, using only the finest, skin-nourishing ingredients to deliver a truly indulgent experience. Whether you're treating yourself or someone special, this set is a thoughtful way to say "you deserve to feel good." Gift set includes cold processed soap, wooden soap dish, foaming sugar scrub (crafted with organic cane sugar, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil to gently exfoliate, cleanse, and hydrate all at once), bath salts, and lotion tube.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a lavish Humanity by Sidra Gift Basket! Gift basket includes EIGHT unique handcrafted soaps, two room sprays, two whipped body butters, four lip balms, one hand lotion, one body wash, two aluminum free deodorant, wooden soap tray, and soap pouch.
Starting bid
Goal! You’ll score big with 4 lower sideline home-game tickets for the San Diego Seals Lacross 2025-2026 season. You’ll also take home a Seals baseball cap, Salty the Seal Plushie, and a Seal’s team T-shirt.
Starting bid
Hasbunallahu Wa Nimal Wakeel – “Allah (Alone) is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs” – Surah Al ‘Imran (3:173)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!