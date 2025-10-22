CAIR San Diego's 18th Gala Silent Auction

Pick your next adventure with four tickets to the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park! Redeemable at both parks, these tickets are perfect for a family of four or a couple who want to visit both the safari park AND zoo. Whether you visit the San Diego Zoo’s newest habitat featuring panda pair Xin Bao and Yun Chuan or take a Safari Park tour on the famous "Africa Tram," you can't go wrong spending the day at one of the nation's most remarkable conservation facilities. Package includes 4 one-day park tickets (redeemable at either San Diego Zoo or Safari Park), panda plush, and a $50 gift certificate.