CAIR to Lead: Elevating Women’s Voices

25777 Detroit Rd #100

Westlake, OH 44145, USA

Student Ticket
$40
Must show verification on door
General Admission
$50
Trailblazer Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Premier VIP seating (8 seats) Exclusive private dinner with Sheikha Iesha Prime Premier logo placement on event materials and marketing Recognition in event program and on stage Premium social media and email marketing exposure
Visionary Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Priority VIP seating (6 seats) Private dinner with Sheikha Iesha Prime Featured logo placement on event materials Recognition in event program Enhanced social media and email marketing exposure
Changemaker Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Reserved VIP seating (4 seats) Private dinner with Sheikha Iesha Prime Logo inclusion in event materials Social media and email marketing recognition
Inspiration Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP seating (2 seats) Name listing in event materials Social media and email marketing mention
Kids (Babysitting) 10 & Under
$20
Add a donation for Council On American Islamic Relations Cleveland and Northern Ohio

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!