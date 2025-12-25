Womens Council of REALTORS - Greater Baltimore

Hosted by

Womens Council of REALTORS - Greater Baltimore

About this event

Cakes & Connections - Galentine's Cake & Sip

640 Reisterstown Rd

Pikesville, MD 21208, USA

Member
$70

Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.

Non-member purchases at the member rate will be refunded and must be repurchased at the non-member price.

Visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events! 

https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/

Non-Member
$80

Thank you for celebrating with us! If you're interested in becoming a member, visit our website for more information!

https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/

Table of 6
$460

Everything is better together!!! Reserve a table and turn Cakes & Connections into a shared celebration! Bring your friend group or team! Sweet treats, great conversation & intentional connection...all at one table!

Add a donation for Womens Council of REALTORS - Greater Baltimore

$

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