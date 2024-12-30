Mrs. B's Table

Mrs. B's Table

Cakes & Corks: A Mommy & Me Celebration

30140 Town Center Dr

Menifee, CA 92584, USA

Solo Entry
$55
Includes: -Entry for 1 -heart-shaped cake decorating contest. -Bottomless mimosas -Taco bar. -Dessert Bar
Sweet as Honey General Admission
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes: -Entry for 1 mom and 1 child. -Access to heart-shaped cake decorating contest. -Bottomless mimosas -Taco bar. -Dessert Bar
Little Bee Add-On – $35
$35
Add an additional guest (child or adult) to your General Admission package. NOTE: this is NOT a stand alone ticket. This ticket MUST be purchase WITH a General Admission ticket. (If not, This will be considered a donation)
Solo VIP
$85
Includes: -Entry for 1 -Reserved seating at premium decorated tables. -Branded apron -Premium cake decorating supplies. -A bottle of champagne or wine per table. -5 raffle tickets
Queen Bee VIP Experience – $160
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes: -Entry for 1 mom and 1 child. -Reserved seating at premium decorated tables. -Branded aprons for both mom and child. -Premium cake decorating supplies. -A bottle of champagne or wine per table. -5 raffle tickets for each guest.
VIP Little Bee Add-On – $60
$60
Add an additional guest (child or adult) to your VIP package. Includes everything in the VIP package. NOTE: this is NOT a stand alone ticket. This ticket MUST be purchase WITH a NOTE: this is NOT a stand alone ticket. This ticket MUST be purchase WITH a VIP Admission ticket. . (If not, This will be considered a donation)
Volunteer
Free
Specifically for our student Volunteers. If you sign up using this ticket type your ticket will be canceled.
Add a donation for Mrs. B's Table

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!