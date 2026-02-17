Caleb Foundation Save Life With Pennies Inc

Offered by

Caleb Foundation Save Life With Pennies Inc

About this shop

Caleb Foundation Save Life With Pennies Inc's Shop

Black Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover item
Black Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover
$12

Saba Telet Heritage Cushion Cover Bring the soul of Ethiopia to your home. This decorative pillow case features the iconic Saba Telet pattern, blending traditional artistry with modern comfort. It’s the perfect cultural centerpiece for any sofa or entryway bench. 🇪🇹✨

Cyan Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover item
Cyan Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover
$12

Saba Telet Heritage Cushion Cover Bring the soul of Ethiopia to your home. This decorative pillow case features the iconic Saba Telet pattern, blending traditional artistry with modern comfort. It’s the perfect cultural centerpiece for any sofa or entryway bench. 🇪🇹✨

White Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover item
White Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover
$12

Saba Telet Heritage Cushion Cover Bring the soul of Ethiopia to your home. This decorative pillow case features the iconic Saba Telet pattern, blending traditional artistry with modern comfort. It’s the perfect cultural centerpiece for any sofa or entryway bench. 🇪🇹✨

Navy Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover item
Navy Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover
$12

Saba Telet Heritage Cushion Cover Bring the soul of Ethiopia to your home. This decorative pillow case features the iconic Saba Telet pattern, blending traditional artistry with modern comfort. It’s the perfect cultural centerpiece for any sofa or entryway bench. 🇪🇹✨

Yellow Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover item
Yellow Ethiopian Saba Telet Decorative Cushion Cover
$12

Saba Telet Heritage Cushion Cover Bring the soul of Ethiopia to your home. This decorative pillow case features the iconic Saba Telet pattern, blending traditional artistry with modern comfort. It’s the perfect cultural centerpiece for any sofa or entryway bench. 🇪🇹✨

Add a donation for Caleb Foundation Save Life With Pennies Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!