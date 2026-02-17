Caleb Foundation Save Life With Pennies Inc's Shop

About this shop
Saba Telet Heritage Cushion Cover Bring the soul of Ethiopia to your home. This decorative pillow case features the iconic Saba Telet pattern, blending traditional artistry with modern comfort. It’s the perfect cultural centerpiece for any sofa or entryway bench. 🇪🇹✨
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!