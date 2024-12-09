Spring Event 2025 Silent Auction

An Instant Wine Cellar! There are 15 bottles of wine and 15 wine glass. This is a lovely collection of reds and whites, which will entice your senses and surely please even the most discriminating palate. Toast, smell, swirl, and sip with your friends!
Sterling Silver Necklace
$350
Starting bid
A unique piece from Kerns Fine Jewelry: this 32" sterling silver oval link necklace is as versatile as it is beautiful. Effortlessly elegant on its own, it can also be layered with other favorites, worn doubled, or styled in a chic Y-format for added flair.
A Case of Prestigius Wine
$500
Starting bid
Montelena Vineyards - 2022 Merlot Santa Cruz Mountains.
A very special case of Merlot produces and bottled by WLButler Family Cellar!
Hand harvesting is conducting every year by the family. The resulting wine is produced in a very limited edition for you to enjoy!
