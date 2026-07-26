Calendar Square Sale

About this event
A single sheet of 8.5x11 printer paper with either the date of your choosing or the date you are given written large enough to recognize. The rest of your paper may be filled to your liking, may include pictures, drawings, decorations, writing, etc. (no lewd or sexually suggestive content allowed, please be respectful as the whole crew will see these displayed)
A Single 4x6 Photo Of your Pet(s)
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