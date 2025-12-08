Chinese Americans of Lexington

Hosted by

Chinese Americans of Lexington

About this event

CALex 2026 Lunar New Year Celebration

Auditorium

Lexington High School, 251 Waltham St, Lexington, MA 02421, USA

Performance
$5

One ticket is required per person for entry, including kids, unless seating on laps.

Performance + Dinner
$30

Each ticket redeem one performance ticket and one dinner ticket. You may mix and match ticket types to best fit your family’s needs.

Raffle
$10

$10 for 20 raffle tickets. Over $1,000 in prizes! Prizes include:

1st Prize: $500 gift card

2nd Prize: $100 gift cards

3rd Prize: $25 gift cards

Add a donation for Chinese Americans of Lexington

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!