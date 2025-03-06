Calhoun Foundation Golf Outing

Includes golf, green fees, cart fees, score card and awards luncheon for 4 golfers
Includes golf, green fees, cart fees, score card and awards luncheon for 4 golfers
General Admission - Golfer
$125
Includes golf, green fees, cart fees, score card and awards luncheon
Includes golf, green fees, cart fees, score card and awards luncheon
General Admission - Non Golfer
$65
Includes non-golf activities and awards luncheon
Includes non-golf activities and awards luncheon
Hole sponsorship - Individual
$200
• Color signage at hole
• Mentions on calhounfoundation.org
• Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram)
• One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon
Hole sponsorship - Organization
$300
• Color signage at hole of your choice (excluding 1st, 9th & 18th)
• Logo on day-of event signage
• Logo and mentions on calhounfoundation.org
• Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram)
• Recognition at awards luncheon
• One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon
Hole sponsorship - Business
$600
• Color Signage at hole of your choice (excluding 1st, 9th, & 18th)
• Logo on day-of event signage
• Logo and mentions on calhounfoundation.org
• Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram)
• Opportunity to distribute branded or promotional
materials in swag bag
• Recognition at Awards
• One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon
Event Sponsorship - Bronze
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage
• Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
• Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards
• One foursome entry
Event Sponsorship - Silver
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage
• Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
• Mention in all email correspondence to players
• Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards
• One foursome entry
Event Sponsorship - Gold
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Company name and/or logo printed on all day-of-event signage
• Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
• Mention in all email correspondence to players
• Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards
• Opportunity to distribute branded materials in swag bag
• One foursome entry
Event Sponsorship - Platinum
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Color signage at hole of your choice (1st, 9th, or18th)
• Company name and/or logo printed on all day-of-event signage
• Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
• Mention in all email correspondence to players
• Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards
• Opportunity to distribute branded materials in swag bag
• Opportunity to speak at awards
• Opportunity for booth presence at event
• One foursome entry
At-The-Turn Food Sponsor
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Exclusive logo on food table signage
• Exclusive logo on snack bags
• Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage
• Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages
• Mention in all email correspondence to players
• Recognition and two reserved seats at Awards
• Two non-golf entries
Add a donation for Calhoun Foundation Nfp
$
