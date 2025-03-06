Calhoun Foundation Nfp

Hosted by

Calhoun Foundation Nfp

About this event

Calhoun Foundation Golf Outing

19110 S Ridgeland Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477, USA

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes golf, green fees, cart fees, score card and awards luncheon for 4 golfers
General Admission - Golfer
$125
Includes golf, green fees, cart fees, score card and awards luncheon
General Admission - Non Golfer
$65
Includes non-golf activities and awards luncheon
Hole sponsorship - Individual
$200
• Color signage at hole • Mentions on calhounfoundation.org • Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram) • One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon
Hole sponsorship - Organization
$300
• Color signage at hole of your choice (excluding 1st, 9th & 18th) • Logo on day-of event signage • Logo and mentions on calhounfoundation.org • Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram) • Recognition at awards luncheon • One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon
Hole sponsorship - Business
$600
• Color Signage at hole of your choice (excluding 1st, 9th, & 18th) • Logo on day-of event signage • Logo and mentions on calhounfoundation.org • Social media mentions (Facebook and Instagram) • Opportunity to distribute branded or promotional materials in swag bag • Recognition at Awards • One-person non golf entry and awards luncheon
Event Sponsorship - Bronze
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage • Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages • Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards • One foursome entry
Event Sponsorship - Silver
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage • Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages • Mention in all email correspondence to players • Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards • One foursome entry
Event Sponsorship - Gold
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Company name and/or logo printed on all day-of-event signage • Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages • Mention in all email correspondence to players • Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards • Opportunity to distribute branded materials in swag bag • One foursome entry
Event Sponsorship - Platinum
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Color signage at hole of your choice (1st, 9th, or18th) • Company name and/or logo printed on all day-of-event signage • Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages • Mention in all email correspondence to players • Recognition and four reserved seats at Awards • Opportunity to distribute branded materials in swag bag • Opportunity to speak at awards • Opportunity for booth presence at event • One foursome entry
At-The-Turn Food Sponsor
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Exclusive logo on food table signage • Exclusive logo on snack bags • Company name and/or logo printed on day-of-event signage • Company recognition on www.calhounfoundation.org and social media pages • Mention in all email correspondence to players • Recognition and two reserved seats at Awards • Two non-golf entries
Add a donation for Calhoun Foundation Nfp

$

