California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs

Hosted by

California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs

About this event

California Grown, Globally Known: The AAPI Economic Policy Summit

University Club

750 B St Suite #3400, San Diego, CA 92101, USA

General Admission Ticket
$50

Join us at California Grown, Globally Known: AAPI Economic Policy Summit on Friday, October 10, 2025, in San Diego! Your $50 General Admission Ticket goes toward covering food costs and is available until October 10th. Secure your spot and be part of the conversation shaping our economic future.

Group Rate (2+ Tickets)
$30

Group Rate: Purchase 2+ tickets and pay just $30 per ticket (save $20 each).😃🙌🏽

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!