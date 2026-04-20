California Heritage Collective Gala Sponsorship

About this event
***Presenting Sponsor***Step into the spotlight with our most coveted sponsorship tier—designed for those who appreciate legacy, luxury, and unforgettable experiences.
Enjoy a beautifully reserved table for 8 guests, offering the perfect setting to host clients, friends, or colleagues for an elevated evening at the gala.
Indulge in the excitement of the night with 20 entries into our luxury raffle, featuring an exquisite collection of coveted items and experiences.
Your presence will be felt throughout the event with your logo prominently displayed on gala signage—placing your brand at the heart of an evening dedicated to culture, community, and celebration.
A timeless way to be part of something meaningful, while celebrating in style.
A refined way to take part in an unforgettable evening of culture, celebration, and community.
Enjoy a reserved table for 6 guests, perfect for hosting an intimate group in a beautifully curated setting at the gala.
Receive 10 entries into our luxury raffle, offering the chance to win an array of thoughtfully selected prizes and experiences.
Your brand will be featured on event signage, recognizing your support and placing you among our valued sponsors of the evening.
An elegant tier designed for those who want to be part of the moment—while supporting the stories, artistry, and heritage that define California.
Step into the scene with a stylish and accessible way to be part of the evening’s magic.
Enjoy a reserved table for 4 guests, perfect for a memorable night of celebration in an intimate setting.
Receive 5 entries into our luxury raffle, adding a touch of excitement with the chance to win curated prizes and experiences.
Your name or brand will be recognized on event signage, placing you among the supporters helping bring this special night to life.
A polished entry into the spotlight—celebrating culture, community, and the spirit of California.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!