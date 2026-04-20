California Heritage Collective Gala Sponsorship

***Presenting Sponsor***Step into the spotlight with our most coveted sponsorship tier—designed for those who appreciate legacy, luxury, and unforgettable experiences.

Enjoy a beautifully reserved table for 8 guests, offering the perfect setting to host clients, friends, or colleagues for an elevated evening at the gala.

Indulge in the excitement of the night with 20 entries into our luxury raffle, featuring an exquisite collection of coveted items and experiences.

Your presence will be felt throughout the event with your logo prominently displayed on gala signage—placing your brand at the heart of an evening dedicated to culture, community, and celebration.

A timeless way to be part of something meaningful, while celebrating in style.