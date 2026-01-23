California Middle School PTO's Spaghetti Feed

Spend 3 nights in the ideal Tahoe Donner neighborhood! This 1,000 sq. ft., 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo can accommodate up to a couple of families with a king-size bed in the master bedroom, a queen bed and full/twin bunk in the guest room, and a queen sofa sleeper downstairs. Enjoy a BBQ on the outdoor deck. 1 well-trained dog is welcome but is not allowed on the furniture. The attached garage serves as a den with a sofa and television. There is plenty of parking in front of the condo.

For guests vacationing during non-winter months, you'll have access to several amenities offered to you through Tahoe Donner Association. The Trout Creek Recreation Center is directly across the street from the condo and offers pools, spas, a newly renovated gym, sauna, and steam room. Tahoe Donner Golf Course and The Lodge Restaurant and Pub are just up the road. Tahoe Donner offers the use of its private marina on the east end of Donner Lake. Here you can enjoy a BBQ, swimming, boat rentals, and the use of the private boat launch. Just down the road from the condo is the Northwoods Clubhouse where you'll find a pool, tennis and pickleball courts, Pizza on the Hill, and bocce ball courts.

For guests vacationing during winter, Tahoe Donner offers several winter activities. The driving range across the street is now a sledding hill. Tahoe Donner Ski Hill and world-class cross-country ski trails are less than 2 miles up the road. A 20-minute drive gets you to Palisades, Alpine Meadows, Boreal, Sugar Bowl and Northstar.

The use of all amenities in the Tahoe Donner Association is made available via the owners. All amenities in Tahoe Donner require a fee for use.

Booking is subject to availability, contact John and Kim Buchholz to reserve your stay: [email protected]. This booking is non-transferable and must be used within a year of winning.