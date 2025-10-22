California Wolf Center
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California Wolf Center

Hosted by

California Wolf Center

About this event

Sales closed

California Wolf Center's Wolves & Wine Silent Auction

Pick-up location

13455 San Pasqual Rd, Escondido, CA 92025, USA

Quilt - CWC Grey Wolves item
Quilt - CWC Grey Wolves item
Quilt - CWC Grey Wolves
$50

Starting bid

Lovingly handcrafted and generously donated by Betty Murphy, this beautiful quilt features a striking gray wolf design. Measures 48" × 72" — perfect as a cozy throw or eye-catching display piece.

Est Value: Priceless!

Quilt - Handmade, Centered Wolf item
Quilt - Handmade, Centered Wolf
$50

Starting bid

This handcrafted wolf quilt beautifully captures the spirit of the wild. Expertly crafted with intricate stitching and rich detail, it offers both warmth and artistry. A perfect statement piece for any home, celebrating craftsmanship and the enduring majesty of wolves.


Est Value: Priceless!

Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print - Thor, Purple item
Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print - Thor, Purple
$100

Starting bid

Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from M1781 - donor named "Thor". Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!

Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print -Itchy, Multi item
Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print -Itchy, Multi
$100

Starting bid

Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from M2021 - donor named "Itchy"! Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!

Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print - Durango, Blue item
Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print - Durango, Blue
$100

Starting bid

Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from M1782 - donor named "Durango". Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!

Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print - Marilyn, Black item
Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print - Marilyn, Black
$100

Starting bid

Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from F2026 - donor named "Marilyn". Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!

Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print - Willow, Black item
Mexican Gray Wolf Paw Print - Willow, Black
$100

Starting bid

Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from F2027 - donor named "Willow". Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!

Book - Wine Folly item
Book - Wine Folly
$15

Starting bid

Wine Folly: Magnum Edition is your ultimate guide to wine...everything you've ever wanted to know about wine - the origins, how it is made and the science behind its tastes and flavors...what pairs with what, how to properly store it, and much more!

Retail Value: $35.00

Belmont Park - Tickets for 4 item
Belmont Park - Tickets for 4 item
Belmont Park - Tickets for 4
$50

Starting bid

Unlimited Ride & Play Day Passes to Belmont Park - an oceanfront historic amusement park in the Mission Beach community of San Diego, California. 

Retail Value: $240.00

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance - 2 Tickets item
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance - 2 Tickets item
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance - 2 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Includes two one-day visit passes to the San Diego Zoo®, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences -subject to availability.

Value: $152 ($76 Each Ticket)

Family Pack of 6 Tickets to Birch Aquarium item
Family Pack of 6 Tickets to Birch Aquarium item
Family Pack of 6 Tickets to Birch Aquarium
$50

Starting bid

Includes 6 one-day passes to the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, Ca. Approximate Estimated Value: $240

Artwork - Limited Edition Wolf Wall Hanging (Dark) item
Artwork - Limited Edition Wolf Wall Hanging (Dark)
$125

Starting bid

Specially created for the California Wolf Center by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this stunning resin wall-hanging wolf sculpture is one of only four ever made. Pairs beautifully with its howling counterpart—if you’re lucky enough to win both!

Retail Value: $240.00

Artwork - Limited Edition Wolf Wall Hanging (Light) item
Artwork - Limited Edition Wolf Wall Hanging (Light)
$125

Starting bid

Specially created for the California Wolf Center by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this stunning resin wall-hanging wolf sculpture is one of only four ever made. Pairs beautifully with its howling counterpart—if you’re lucky enough to win both!

Retail Value: $240.00

Artwork - Limited Edition Howling Wolf Wall Hanging (Dark) item
Artwork - Limited Edition Howling Wolf Wall Hanging (Dark)
$125

Starting bid

Specially created for the California Wolf Center by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this stunning resin wall-hanging wolf sculpture is one of only four ever made. Pairs beautifully with its full face counterpart—if you’re lucky enough to win both!

Retail Value: $225.00

Artwork - Limited Edition Howling Wolf Wall Hanging (Light) item
Artwork - Limited Edition Howling Wolf Wall Hanging (Light)
$125

Starting bid

Specially created for the California Wolf Center by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this stunning resin wall-hanging wolf sculpture is one of only four ever made. Pairs beautifully with its full face counterpart—if you’re lucky enough to win both!

Retail Value: $225.00

Artwork - Spotted Bat Wall Sculpture item
Artwork - Spotted Bat Wall Sculpture
$75

Starting bid

Own one of award-winning wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell’s stunning resin wall-hangings, featuring a spotted bat—considered one of North America's rarest mammals. A beautiful piece of cave-inspired art celebrating our local native wildlife.

Retail Value: $150.00

Artwork - Spotted Bat Wall Sculpture item
Artwork - Spotted Bat Wall Sculpture
$75

Starting bid

Own one of award-winning wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell’s stunning resin wall-hangings, featuring a spotted bat—considered one of North America's rarest mammals. A beautiful piece of cave-inspired art celebrating our local native wildlife.

Retail Value: $150.00

Artwork - Mountain Lion Wall Sculpture item
Artwork - Mountain Lion Wall Sculpture
$75

Starting bid

Created exclusively by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this striking resin wall-hanging captures the spirit and grace of the mountain lion, one of California’s most iconic native predators. A stunning piece that brings the wild to your walls.

Retail Value: $125.00

Artwork - Wolf Head Sculpture item
Artwork - Wolf Head Sculpture
$35

Starting bid

This striking resin sculpture of a white Alaskan Tundra Wolf is a graceful beauty and can't wait to take center stage in your home!

Retail Value: $80.00

Wolf Bust Resin Statue - small item
Wolf Bust Resin Statue - small
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful Mill Creek Studios Small Wolf - "Keen Eye" is about 6" tall and the perfect showpiece for your desk or bookshelf.

Valued up to $60

Donated by a longtime volunteer.

Stoneware Set - Wild Wolves item
Stoneware Set - Wild Wolves item
Stoneware Set - Wild Wolves item
Stoneware Set - Wild Wolves
$30

Starting bid

This is 8pc Stoneware set is by Lisa & Mike Husar for the National Wildlife Federation. Each piece depicts a different wolf and is sure to be a conversation piece when used at dinner parties!


Valued at Approx: $90.00+

Photo - Sexy Wolf item
Photo - Sexy Wolf
$60

Starting bid

Capturing the grace and beauty of the wolf, this stunning photo by Betty Byrd is printed on metal for a sleek, modern finish. Generously donated by the artist, “Sexy Wolf” celebrates the wild spirit that inspires us all.

Estimated Value: $125.00

Photo - Mexican Gray Wolves in Fall item
Photo - Mexican Gray Wolves in Fall
$35

Starting bid

This print captures the natural beauty and allure of the wolf in this captivating image, printed on metal for striking depth and brilliance.


Estimated Value: $85.00

Limited Edition Print - Tulici & Friends item
Limited Edition Print - Tulici & Friends
$50

Starting bid

This unique art print from an original oil on canvas painting inspired by our Northwestern gray wolf, Tulici. The original piece's motif was primarily inspired by a 16th-century illuminated Bible, as well as early 20th-century circus posters, taking roughly 1600-1800 hours spread out over 5 years. The print is 5/200 and generously donated by the artist, RX Burden. Retail Value: $160

Photo - Mexican Gray Wolf - High Desert item
Photo - Mexican Gray Wolf - High Desert
$25

Starting bid

This stunning canvas print brings the beautiful colors of autumn right into your home! This canvas wrap-around photo eliminates the need for a frame and is ready to hang on your wall when you arrive home!


Est Value: $60.00

Picnic Cooler Tote item
Picnic Cooler Tote
$40

Starting bid

Picnic cooler tote complete with a bottle of Merlot from Orfila, Set/4 Acrylic Dinnerware, and a cribbage board to complete your perfect outing! Bonus - a few chocolates - because who doesn't like chocolate?!

Est Value: $120

CWC Wolf Coffee Package item
CWC Wolf Coffee Package
$50

Starting bid

Who doesn't love a good, hot cup of coffee? Start off your morning with a cup of caffeine to get you jump started and then end your day with some decaf to warm you up before bed. Of course, you have an apron to make some cookies, too!

Total Retail Value: $99.00

Hummingbird Basket item
Hummingbird Basket
$50

Starting bid

There's a simple joy that comes from sipping tea and watching the "chihuahua's of the sky" - zipping about, drinking their yummy nectar, chittering at each other, and hovering in mid-air! This basket has hummingbird feeder and bottle brush cleaner, food, 2 mugs, and a porcelain hummingbird ornament.

Retail Value: $96.00

CWC Canis Totem Bundle item
CWC Canis Totem Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Take home our best selling Canis Totem merchandise! You'll get a Totem magnet, canvas bag to show off your support for CWC, and you can pick the t-shirt size of your choice!

Retail Value: $61.00

Bigfoot Collection item
Bigfoot Collection item
Bigfoot Collection
$75

Starting bid

Calling all Bigfoot believers!! This handmade, one of a kind quilt, measures 58"x70" handcrafted by C.Barnett, and donated by former volunteer, Bridget Barnett.  Don't miss this opportunity to pull on these cozy socks, snuggle up in your quilt, and get started on the King of the Forest Sasquatch puzzle!


Retail Value: $42.00 Merch

Quilt: Priceless!

Plaid Blanket & Pillow + Wolf Watercolor Pillow item
Plaid Blanket & Pillow + Wolf Watercolor Pillow
$30

Starting bid

This cozy basket includes a set of Carsten's matching plaid plush blanket & pillow, and a beautiful Wolf Watercolor pillow. Perfect for your cozy, winter nights at home!

Retail Value: $82.00

Djembe Drum item
Djembe Drum
$50

Starting bid

This is a large, rope-tuned Djembe with a 12" diameter animal-hide drum head, hand-carved from Ghana, West Africa. Generously donated from one of our supporters, would be a beautiful addition for the aspiring drummer in you - or simply a great display piece in your home!

Est Value: $250

Ironwood Wolf Sculpture item
Ironwood Wolf Sculpture item
Ironwood Wolf Sculpture
$50

Starting bid

This beautifully carved wolf sculpture is sure to be a statement piece in any room.

Retail Value: $255.00

Ironwood Domino Set item
Ironwood Domino Set item
Ironwood Domino Set
$20

Starting bid

This unique game set offers the fun of traditional dominoes while still being a beautiful piece of art.

Retail Value: $71.00

Trivet - "Be Still And Know" - Artwork by David Arms item
Trivet - "Be Still And Know" - Artwork by David Arms
$20

Starting bid

Crafted from 8" × 8" tumbled Italian marble, each trivet is unique in texture and detail. Features a corked back and is hand-printed in the USA. A beautiful blend combining artistry and craftsmanship by David Arms, in a functional keepsake for your home.

Retail Value: $49.00

Necklace - Peridot & Agate item
Necklace - Peridot & Agate
$125

Starting bid

This beautifully crafted necklace, showcases a genuine agate pendent set in sterling silver with a double-strand of peridot beads adorning the necklace.

Generously donated from the Julian Mercantile located in our small town of Julian.

Retail Value: $300.00

Carolyn Pollack Southwestern Jewelry Set item
Carolyn Pollack Southwestern Jewelry Set
$175

Starting bid

Inspired by the spirit and beauty of the American Southwest, designer Carolyn Pollack captures its rich lifestyle and history through her signature western jewelry. This brand new .925 sterling silver set features genuine Jasper throughout, including a Conch necklace and matching pierced earrings. Beautifully packaged in a gift box with cloth pouch and card about the collection.

Retail Value: $600+

Leather Tote, “Evening Wolves” — by Anuschka item
Leather Tote, “Evening Wolves” — by Anuschka item
Leather Tote, “Evening Wolves” — by Anuschka item
Leather Tote, “Evening Wolves” — by Anuschka
$120

Starting bid

A stunning hand-painted leather medium tote from Anuschka, featuring the captivating artwork “Evening Wolves.” Each bag is a one-of-a-kind wearable masterpiece—beautifully crafted and generously donated for this event.

Retail Value: $308.00

Fire Pit - Iron item
Fire Pit - Iron item
Fire Pit - Iron
$125

Starting bid

This stunning Bird of Prey firepit (crafted by Patina Products), donated by Layne Labs, features an intricate bird of prey design that captures the spirit of the wild. Perfect for outdoor gatherings, it combines artistry and durability to create a striking centerpiece that celebrates nature and craftsmanship.

Retail Value: $375

Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments item
Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments item
Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments
$10

Starting bid

A unique set of ornaments with an ornate miniature wolf sculpture atop a sky colored  sphere framing a spectacular wolf image. This creative piece adds a calm, yet wild, presence to your holiday style. Though there are two here, there are other sets to collect for the whole experience.

Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments item
Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments item
Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments
$10

Starting bid

A unique set of ornaments with an ornate miniature wolf sculpture atop a sky colored  sphere framing a spectacular wolf image. This creative piece adds a calm, yet wild, presence to your holiday style. Though there are two here, there are other sets to collect for the whole experience.

Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments item
Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments item
Bradford Editions Limited Edition Wolf Ornaments
$10

Starting bid

A unique set of ornaments with an ornate miniature wolf sculpture atop a sky colored  sphere framing a spectacular wolf image. This creative piece adds a calm, yet wild, presence to your holiday style. Though there are two here, there are other sets to collect for the whole experience.

Orchard Hill - 2 Night Stay, Gift Certificate item
Orchard Hill - 2 Night Stay, Gift Certificate item
Orchard Hill - 2 Night Stay, Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

Orchard Hill is Julian's top boutique hotel, blending rustic charm with modern comfort.

Gift Card for 2-night stay up to $800

Valid Nov 7, 2025 - May 7, 2026 - Not Valid on Weekends or Holidays

Gift Certificate - Romano's Restaurant item
Gift Certificate - Romano's Restaurant item
Gift Certificate - Romano's Restaurant
$50

Starting bid

Romano’s Restaurant in Julian, California, serves authentic Italian and Sicilian cuisine in a warm, inviting setting. Beloved by locals and visitors alike, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy classic pasta dishes, wood-fired pizza, and fine wine in the heart of Julian.

$100 Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate - Kathy's Dress Shop item
Gift Certificate - Kathy's Dress Shop
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate for Kathy's Dress Shop located in Julian, CA.


Kathy’s Dress Shop in Julian offers a charming selection of stylish dresses, accessories, and unique finds. Known for its friendly service and boutique atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to discover something special in the heart of Julian’s historic town.

Kahoots Gift Basket item
Kahoots Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

This gift basket is the perfect gift for any dog lover. Included are treats, toys and food for dogs of all sizes.

Valued at over $100

Photo - Wolf Kisses item
Photo - Wolf Kisses
$35

Starting bid

Photo - Family Love item
Photo - Family Love
$35

Starting bid

Painting - Archived Wolf Center Concept Art item
Painting - Archived Wolf Center Concept Art
$100

Starting bid

Trader Joe’s Gift Basket item
Trader Joe’s Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

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