California Wolf Center's Wolves & Wine Silent Auction

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13455 San Pasqual Rd, Escondido, CA 92025, USA
Starting bid
Lovingly handcrafted and generously donated by Betty Murphy, this beautiful quilt features a striking gray wolf design. Measures 48" × 72" — perfect as a cozy throw or eye-catching display piece.
Est Value: Priceless!
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This handcrafted wolf quilt beautifully captures the spirit of the wild. Expertly crafted with intricate stitching and rich detail, it offers both warmth and artistry. A perfect statement piece for any home, celebrating craftsmanship and the enduring majesty of wolves.
Est Value: Priceless!
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Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from M1781 - donor named "Thor". Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!
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Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from M2021 - donor named "Itchy"! Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!
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Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from M1782 - donor named "Durango". Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!
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Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from F2026 - donor named "Marilyn". Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!
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Unique, one of a kind, original paw print from F2027 - donor named "Willow". Don't miss out on this chance to have a print from one of the most critically endangered animals in the world!
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Wine Folly: Magnum Edition is your ultimate guide to wine...everything you've ever wanted to know about wine - the origins, how it is made and the science behind its tastes and flavors...what pairs with what, how to properly store it, and much more!
Retail Value: $35.00
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Unlimited Ride & Play Day Passes to Belmont Park - an oceanfront historic amusement park in the Mission Beach community of San Diego, California.
Retail Value: $240.00
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Includes two one-day visit passes to the San Diego Zoo®, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, and all regularly scheduled experiences -subject to availability.
Value: $152 ($76 Each Ticket)
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Includes 6 one-day passes to the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, Ca. Approximate Estimated Value: $240
Starting bid
Specially created for the California Wolf Center by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this stunning resin wall-hanging wolf sculpture is one of only four ever made. Pairs beautifully with its howling counterpart—if you’re lucky enough to win both!
Retail Value: $240.00
Starting bid
Specially created for the California Wolf Center by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this stunning resin wall-hanging wolf sculpture is one of only four ever made. Pairs beautifully with its howling counterpart—if you’re lucky enough to win both!
Retail Value: $240.00
Starting bid
Specially created for the California Wolf Center by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this stunning resin wall-hanging wolf sculpture is one of only four ever made. Pairs beautifully with its full face counterpart—if you’re lucky enough to win both!
Retail Value: $225.00
Starting bid
Specially created for the California Wolf Center by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this stunning resin wall-hanging wolf sculpture is one of only four ever made. Pairs beautifully with its full face counterpart—if you’re lucky enough to win both!
Retail Value: $225.00
Starting bid
Own one of award-winning wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell’s stunning resin wall-hangings, featuring a spotted bat—considered one of North America's rarest mammals. A beautiful piece of cave-inspired art celebrating our local native wildlife.
Retail Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Own one of award-winning wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell’s stunning resin wall-hangings, featuring a spotted bat—considered one of North America's rarest mammals. A beautiful piece of cave-inspired art celebrating our local native wildlife.
Retail Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Created exclusively by renowned wildlife artist Kitty Cantrell, this striking resin wall-hanging captures the spirit and grace of the mountain lion, one of California’s most iconic native predators. A stunning piece that brings the wild to your walls.
Retail Value: $125.00
Starting bid
This striking resin sculpture of a white Alaskan Tundra Wolf is a graceful beauty and can't wait to take center stage in your home!
Retail Value: $80.00
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This beautiful Mill Creek Studios Small Wolf - "Keen Eye" is about 6" tall and the perfect showpiece for your desk or bookshelf.
Valued up to $60
Donated by a longtime volunteer.
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This is 8pc Stoneware set is by Lisa & Mike Husar for the National Wildlife Federation. Each piece depicts a different wolf and is sure to be a conversation piece when used at dinner parties!
Valued at Approx: $90.00+
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Capturing the grace and beauty of the wolf, this stunning photo by Betty Byrd is printed on metal for a sleek, modern finish. Generously donated by the artist, “Sexy Wolf” celebrates the wild spirit that inspires us all.
Estimated Value: $125.00
Starting bid
This print captures the natural beauty and allure of the wolf in this captivating image, printed on metal for striking depth and brilliance.
Estimated Value: $85.00
Starting bid
This unique art print from an original oil on canvas painting inspired by our Northwestern gray wolf, Tulici. The original piece's motif was primarily inspired by a 16th-century illuminated Bible, as well as early 20th-century circus posters, taking roughly 1600-1800 hours spread out over 5 years. The print is 5/200 and generously donated by the artist, RX Burden. Retail Value: $160
Starting bid
This stunning canvas print brings the beautiful colors of autumn right into your home! This canvas wrap-around photo eliminates the need for a frame and is ready to hang on your wall when you arrive home!
Est Value: $60.00
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Picnic cooler tote complete with a bottle of Merlot from Orfila, Set/4 Acrylic Dinnerware, and a cribbage board to complete your perfect outing! Bonus - a few chocolates - because who doesn't like chocolate?!
Est Value: $120
Starting bid
Who doesn't love a good, hot cup of coffee? Start off your morning with a cup of caffeine to get you jump started and then end your day with some decaf to warm you up before bed. Of course, you have an apron to make some cookies, too!
Total Retail Value: $99.00
Starting bid
There's a simple joy that comes from sipping tea and watching the "chihuahua's of the sky" - zipping about, drinking their yummy nectar, chittering at each other, and hovering in mid-air! This basket has hummingbird feeder and bottle brush cleaner, food, 2 mugs, and a porcelain hummingbird ornament.
Retail Value: $96.00
Starting bid
Take home our best selling Canis Totem merchandise! You'll get a Totem magnet, canvas bag to show off your support for CWC, and you can pick the t-shirt size of your choice!
Retail Value: $61.00
Starting bid
Calling all Bigfoot believers!! This handmade, one of a kind quilt, measures 58"x70" handcrafted by C.Barnett, and donated by former volunteer, Bridget Barnett. Don't miss this opportunity to pull on these cozy socks, snuggle up in your quilt, and get started on the King of the Forest Sasquatch puzzle!
Retail Value: $42.00 Merch
Quilt: Priceless!
Starting bid
This cozy basket includes a set of Carsten's matching plaid plush blanket & pillow, and a beautiful Wolf Watercolor pillow. Perfect for your cozy, winter nights at home!
Retail Value: $82.00
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This is a large, rope-tuned Djembe with a 12" diameter animal-hide drum head, hand-carved from Ghana, West Africa. Generously donated from one of our supporters, would be a beautiful addition for the aspiring drummer in you - or simply a great display piece in your home!
Est Value: $250
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This beautifully carved wolf sculpture is sure to be a statement piece in any room.
Retail Value: $255.00
Starting bid
This unique game set offers the fun of traditional dominoes while still being a beautiful piece of art.
Retail Value: $71.00
Starting bid
Crafted from 8" × 8" tumbled Italian marble, each trivet is unique in texture and detail. Features a corked back and is hand-printed in the USA. A beautiful blend combining artistry and craftsmanship by David Arms, in a functional keepsake for your home.
Retail Value: $49.00
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted necklace, showcases a genuine agate pendent set in sterling silver with a double-strand of peridot beads adorning the necklace.
Generously donated from the Julian Mercantile located in our small town of Julian.
Retail Value: $300.00
Starting bid
Inspired by the spirit and beauty of the American Southwest, designer Carolyn Pollack captures its rich lifestyle and history through her signature western jewelry. This brand new .925 sterling silver set features genuine Jasper throughout, including a Conch necklace and matching pierced earrings. Beautifully packaged in a gift box with cloth pouch and card about the collection.
Retail Value: $600+
Starting bid
A stunning hand-painted leather medium tote from Anuschka, featuring the captivating artwork “Evening Wolves.” Each bag is a one-of-a-kind wearable masterpiece—beautifully crafted and generously donated for this event.
Retail Value: $308.00
Starting bid
This stunning Bird of Prey firepit (crafted by Patina Products), donated by Layne Labs, features an intricate bird of prey design that captures the spirit of the wild. Perfect for outdoor gatherings, it combines artistry and durability to create a striking centerpiece that celebrates nature and craftsmanship.
Retail Value: $375
Starting bid
A unique set of ornaments with an ornate miniature wolf sculpture atop a sky colored sphere framing a spectacular wolf image. This creative piece adds a calm, yet wild, presence to your holiday style. Though there are two here, there are other sets to collect for the whole experience.
Starting bid
A unique set of ornaments with an ornate miniature wolf sculpture atop a sky colored sphere framing a spectacular wolf image. This creative piece adds a calm, yet wild, presence to your holiday style. Though there are two here, there are other sets to collect for the whole experience.
Starting bid
A unique set of ornaments with an ornate miniature wolf sculpture atop a sky colored sphere framing a spectacular wolf image. This creative piece adds a calm, yet wild, presence to your holiday style. Though there are two here, there are other sets to collect for the whole experience.
Starting bid
Orchard Hill is Julian's top boutique hotel, blending rustic charm with modern comfort.
Gift Card for 2-night stay up to $800
Valid Nov 7, 2025 - May 7, 2026 - Not Valid on Weekends or Holidays
Starting bid
Romano’s Restaurant in Julian, California, serves authentic Italian and Sicilian cuisine in a warm, inviting setting. Beloved by locals and visitors alike, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy classic pasta dishes, wood-fired pizza, and fine wine in the heart of Julian.
$100 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate for Kathy's Dress Shop located in Julian, CA.
Kathy’s Dress Shop in Julian offers a charming selection of stylish dresses, accessories, and unique finds. Known for its friendly service and boutique atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to discover something special in the heart of Julian’s historic town.
Starting bid
This gift basket is the perfect gift for any dog lover. Included are treats, toys and food for dogs of all sizes.
Valued at over $100
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