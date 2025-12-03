Friends of Muir /John Muir PTA

Hosted by

Friends of Muir /John Muir PTA

About this event

Call for Volunteers! Muir Holiday Market | Dec 9th

912 S Chevy Chase Dr

Glendale, CA 91205, USA

Pass out Free Tote Bags
Free

Pass out Free Tote Bags at the Market Entrance from 5:15-6pm

Pass out Free Tote Bags
Free

Pass out Free Tote Bags at Market Entrance from 6:00-6:45pm

Santa Pay Station
Free

Operate Digital Pay Station for Photos with Santa from 6:15-7pm

Print Santa Photos
Free

Operate Bluetooth Printer from 6:15 - 7pm

Assemble Santa Photos
Free

Slide Santa photos into ready made frames from 6:15 - 7pm

Distribute Santa Photos
Free

Hand out purchased Santa photos from 6:15 - 7pm

Decorate the MPR
Free

Help turn the MPR & Library into a festive Holiday Market from 4:00 -5:00pm


Santa's Elves (great for upper graders!)
Free

Put on a Santa hat and help manage the line, hand out candy canes and assist with photos. Upper grades and older kids encouraged to volunteer!


Muir Merch Table
Free

Sell PTA merch at the Digital Pay Station from 5:15-6pm

Muir Merch Table
Free

Sell PTA merch at the Digital Pay Station from 6:00 - 6:45pm

Event Breakdown
Free

Help clean up and break down from 7:00 - 7:45pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!