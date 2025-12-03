Call for Volunteers! Muir Holiday Market | Dec 9th

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About this event
Pass out Free Tote Bags at the Market Entrance from 5:15-6pm
Pass out Free Tote Bags at Market Entrance from 6:00-6:45pm
Operate Digital Pay Station for Photos with Santa from 6:15-7pm
Operate Bluetooth Printer from 6:15 - 7pm
Slide Santa photos into ready made frames from 6:15 - 7pm
Hand out purchased Santa photos from 6:15 - 7pm
Help turn the MPR & Library into a festive Holiday Market from 4:00 -5:00pm
Put on a Santa hat and help manage the line, hand out candy canes and assist with photos. Upper grades and older kids encouraged to volunteer!
Sell PTA merch at the Digital Pay Station from 5:15-6pm
Sell PTA merch at the Digital Pay Station from 6:00 - 6:45pm
Help clean up and break down from 7:00 - 7:45pm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!