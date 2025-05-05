Call to Action

Many children in foster care have never received a gift to celebrate their birthdays. Because teens are the most underserved population in foster care, Fostering Kindness focuses its birthday giving on this age group. We work with the children’s social workers and Guardian ad Litem volunteers to learn about each child, allowing us to personalize each gift bag. The birthday gift cost does vary but we aim to provide some big and small items in the gift bags.

Many children in foster care have never received a gift to celebrate their birthdays. Because teens are the most underserved population in foster care, Fostering Kindness focuses its birthday giving on this age group. We work with the children’s social workers and Guardian ad Litem volunteers to learn about each child, allowing us to personalize each gift bag. The birthday gift cost does vary but we aim to provide some big and small items in the gift bags.

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