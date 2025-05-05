Call to Action

Help stock our inventory of the some low stock items needed for the comfort bags. Whether it be pillows, teddy bears, night lights, hygiene kits, please help us keep all items in stock.
Help stock our inventory of the some low stock items needed for the comfort bags. Whether it be pillows, teddy bears, night lights, hygiene kits, please help us keep all items in stock.
Gift Card to Support Kids in Foster Care
$25
Gift cards to restaurants and stores are common to give for birthdays to allow the kids to experience shopping and money management.
Gift cards to restaurants and stores are common to give for birthdays to allow the kids to experience shopping and money management.
Comfort Bag
$80
Provide a comfort bag filled with these types of items:
Nightlight, Pillow with pillowcase, Cozy blanket, Journal, Coloring/activity book, Crayons/pens, Feminine hygiene supplies, Toiletries and dental hygiene kit, Fidget toys, Stuffed animal
Provide a comfort bag filled with these types of items:
Nightlight, Pillow with pillowcase, Cozy blanket, Journal, Coloring/activity book, Crayons/pens, Feminine hygiene supplies, Toiletries and dental hygiene kit, Fidget toys, Stuffed animal
Birthday Party
$175
Send a whole birthday party such as: decorations, pizza, games/activities, and party favor bags for all the children in the home! These events provide so much joy and happiness to the birthday child as well as everyone around them.
Send a whole birthday party such as: decorations, pizza, games/activities, and party favor bags for all the children in the home! These events provide so much joy and happiness to the birthday child as well as everyone around them.
Birthday Gift
$300
Many children in foster care have never received a gift to celebrate their birthdays.
Because teens are the most underserved population in foster care, Fostering Kindness focuses its birthday giving on this age group. We work with the children’s social workers and Guardian ad Litem volunteers to learn about each child, allowing us to personalize each gift bag.
The birthday gift cost does vary but we aim to provide some big and small items in the gift bags.
Many children in foster care have never received a gift to celebrate their birthdays.
Because teens are the most underserved population in foster care, Fostering Kindness focuses its birthday giving on this age group. We work with the children’s social workers and Guardian ad Litem volunteers to learn about each child, allowing us to personalize each gift bag.
The birthday gift cost does vary but we aim to provide some big and small items in the gift bags.
COMBO - Comfort Bag Items + Birthday Gift + Birthday Party
$500
Give in a variety of areas that Fostering Kindness makes a difference.
Give in a variety of areas that Fostering Kindness makes a difference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!