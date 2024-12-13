Congregation of St. Mary of False River Roman Catholic Church of the Parish of Pte. Coupee, State of Louisiana
Called and Gifted Charism Assessment
348 W Main St
New Roads, LA 70760
General admission
$20
This ticket price covers the cost of the individual assessment materials and staff administering it. Thank you!
This ticket price covers the cost of the individual assessment materials and staff administering it. Thank you!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout