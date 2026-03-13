Called To Rise Summit

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A donation of $27 or more receives a free PDF of the Whole Life Makeover for Women and the free Whole Life Assessment quiz.
A donation of $50 or more receives a free PDF of the Whole Life Makeover for Women and the free Whole Life Assessment quiz. In addition, you'll receive the physical copy of the workbook in the mail, signed by the CEO of Aurora Network and President of Aurora Ministries, Candice Rockel.
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