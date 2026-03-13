Aurora Ministries

Hosted by

Aurora Ministries

About this event

Called To Rise Summit

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP
$27

A donation of $27 or more receives a free PDF of the Whole Life Makeover for Women and the free Whole Life Assessment quiz.

VIP+
$50

A donation of $50 or more receives a free PDF of the Whole Life Makeover for Women and the free Whole Life Assessment quiz. In addition, you'll receive the physical copy of the workbook in the mail, signed by the CEO of Aurora Network and President of Aurora Ministries, Candice Rockel.

Add a donation for Aurora Ministries

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