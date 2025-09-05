Own the Spotlight – Dallas Turkish Film Festival

Festival Sponsor
$5,000
  • Recognized as “Festival Sponsor” in all official materials.
  • Logo and name prominently featured on: website homepage, sponsorship page, festival poster, and banners.
  • Featured mention in press releases and media coverage.
  • Recognition during Opening & Closing Ceremonies.
  • Festival Passes for 6 people (all films + cocktail) – valued at $660.
  • VIP reserved seating and concierge assistance.
  • Mention in pre-movie video (before screenings).
  • Dedicated spotlight post on social media.
Diamond Star
$2,500
  • Logo on sponsorship page + featured placement on website.
  • Mention in pre-movie video (before each screening).
  • Festival Passes for 4 people (all films + cocktail) – valued at $440.
  • Recognition at Opening & Closing Ceremonies.
  • VIP reserved seating.
  • Two dedicated mentions on social media + one blog highlight.
Golden Reel
$1,000
  • Logo on sponsorship page + website mention.
  • 2 Festival Passes (all films + cocktail) – valued at $220.
  • One social media thank-you post.
  • Name listed in Closing Ceremony acknowledgments.
Silver Screen
$500
  • Logo on sponsorship page + website mention.
  • 1 Festival Passes (Both films + cocktail) – valued at $110.
  • Social media group thank-you mention.
  • Name listed in Closing Ceremony acknowledgments.
Friend of Festival
$250
  • Logo on sponsorship page (or name if individual donor).
  • Group thank-you mention on social media.
