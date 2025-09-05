Turkish American Visual And Performing Arts
Own the Spotlight – Dallas Turkish Film Festival
Festival Sponsor
$5,000
Recognized as
“Festival Sponsor”
in all official materials.
Logo and name prominently featured on: website homepage, sponsorship page, festival poster, and banners.
Featured mention in
press releases
and media coverage.
Recognition during
Opening & Closing Ceremonies
.
Festival Passes for 6 people
(all films + cocktail) –
valued at $660
.
VIP reserved seating
and concierge assistance.
Mention in
pre-movie video
(before screenings).
Dedicated spotlight post on
social media
.
More details...
Add
Diamond Star
$2,500
Logo on sponsorship page + featured placement on website.
Mention in
pre-movie video
(before each screening).
Festival Passes for 4 people
(all films + cocktail) –
valued at $440
.
Recognition at
Opening & Closing Ceremonies
.
VIP reserved seating
.
Two dedicated mentions on
social media
+ one blog highlight.
More details...
Add
Golden Reel
$1,000
Logo on sponsorship page + website mention.
2 Festival Passes
(all films + cocktail) –
valued at $220
.
One
social media thank-you
post.
Name listed in
Closing Ceremony acknowledgments
.
More details...
Add
Silver Screen
$500
Logo on sponsorship page + website mention.
1 Festival Passes
(Both films + cocktail) –
valued at $110
.
Social media group thank-you
mention.
Name listed in
Closing Ceremony acknowledgments
.
More details...
Add
Friend of Festival
$250
Logo on sponsorship page (or name if individual donor).
Group
thank-you mention
on social media.
More details...
Add
