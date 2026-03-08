Calling All Third Graders! ✝️⚾🏈⚽🏃‍♂️ Join us April 18th from 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, MN for a FREE Junior Athlete Sports Clinic in a Christian Atmosphere!

Registration now open! Please click the "Add+" Button to reserve one ticket for each member of your group including your junior athlete(s) attending. Please order one ticket per person to enter event. All third grade athletes will enjoy full access to all main activities. Don’t forget to bring a baseball or softball glove!

No food or drink is allowed in the Dome, except water please .

Bring lunch and snacks for your group. Tables and chairs will be available outside of the Dome in the Grand Hall for breaks.

Please save your e-tickets to present at check-in for smooth entry.

Get ready for a fun-filled day of sports, drills, and Christian fellowship!