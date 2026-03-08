Calling All Third Graders! ✝️⚾🏈⚽🏃‍♂️ Join us April 18th from 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM at the National Sports Center Dome in Blaine, MN for a FREE Junior Athlete Sports Clinic in a Christian Atmosphere!

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About this event
Registration now open! Please click the "Add+" Button to reserve one ticket for each member of your group including your junior athlete(s) attending. Please order one ticket per person to enter event. All third grade athletes will enjoy full access to all main activities. Don’t forget to bring a baseball or softball glove!
Get ready for a fun-filled day of sports, drills, and Christian fellowship!
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