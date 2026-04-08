Calling all VENDORS - Family Health Fair/BLOCK PARTY - 2026

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About this event
Rosedale, NY 11422, USA | 248th Street between Francis Lewis Blvd and 139th Avenue
District 20-K1 Committee(s)
Kindly note: While we will do our best to accommodate, table and chair availability will be extremely limited. Therefore, we respectfully encourage each participating committee to bring their own table and chairs to ensure a comfortable and efficient setup.
Additionally, we kindly ask that all participating committees bring their own tent if applicable, as this is required for outdoor tabling along the block.
Merchandize Large Single Table ($50)
Merchandize Small Single Table ($125)
Merchandise Large 6 FT Table ($150)
Merchandise Vendor 10' X 10" Reservation (1 Tent = $275)
Merchandise Vendor 10' X 20' (2 Tents - $375)
Food Vendor 10' X 10' Reservation (1 Tent 0 $450)
Food Vendor 10' X 20' (2 Tents = $500)
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