Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.

About this event

Calling all VENDORS - Family Health Fair/BLOCK PARTY - 2026

247-11 Francis Lewis Blvd

Rosedale, NY 11422, USA | 248th Street between Francis Lewis Blvd and 139th Avenue

District 20-K1 Committees
Free

District 20-K1 Committee(s)


Kindly note: While we will do our best to accommodate, table and chair availability will be extremely limited. Therefore, we respectfully encourage each participating committee to bring their own table and chairs to ensure a comfortable and efficient setup.

Additionally, we kindly ask that all participating committees bring their own tent if applicable, as this is required for outdoor tabling along the block.

CBO/Nonprofits - General + Promo not providing free services
$50

Merchandize Large Single Table ($50)

Merchandize Small Single Table ($125)
$125

Merchandize Small Single Table ($125)

Merchandise Large 6 FT Table ($150)
$150

Merchandise Large 6 FT Table ($150)

Merchandise Vendor 10' X 10" Reservation
$275

Merchandise Vendor 10' X 10" Reservation (1 Tent = $275)

Merchandise Vendor 10' X 20' (2 Tents - $375)
$375

Merchandise Vendor 10' X 20' (2 Tents - $375)

Food Vendor 10' X 10' Reservation
$450

Food Vendor 10' X 10' Reservation (1 Tent 0 $450)

Food Vendor 10' X 20' (2 Tents = $500)
$500

Food Vendor 10' X 20' (2 Tents = $500)

Add a donation for Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.

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