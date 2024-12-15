CALM: A MAHAI RETREAT

Bring your own tent and set up on our beach-front camping grove. Our camping grove is right next to the pool where we have bathrooms and showers. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Bed in Dorm (per person)
$890
Our dorm has 4 individual beds. The dorm is a cozy communal space. It shares the toilets and showers with the camping grove. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Triple-Occupancy Suite (per person)
$995
Our triple-occupancy rooms have three single beds, a sitting area, table and chairs and beautiful bathroom with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have preferred roommates and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person
2-Person Suite (per person)
$1,410
Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our double-occupancy rooms have two beds, a sitting area, desk, day bed and beautiful bathroom with a private covered porch with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person
Private Suite (per person)
$1,995
Our ocean suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
4-Person Suite
$850
Our 4-person suite has two matrimonial beds, a day bed and beautiful bathroom with a private covered porch with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know your preferred roommates and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person
