CALM: A MAHAI RETREAT

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)
-If you need more time to pay the full ticket price, but want to reserve your spot now, you can pay the retreat deposit. Full payment is due by January 10th. Please tell us which room you are reserving in the checkout questionnaire.
-Retreat Deposits are non-refundable.
Bring your own tent and set up on our beach-front camping grove. Our camping grove is right next to the pool where we have bathrooms and showers. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Our 4-person room has 4 individual beds. The quad is a cozy communal space. It shares the toilets and showers with the camping grove. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Our triple-occupancy rooms have three single beds, a sitting area, table and chairs and beautiful bathroom with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have preferred roommates and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person
Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our double-occupancy rooms have two beds, a sitting area, desk, day bed and beautiful bathroom with a private covered porch with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person
Our ocean suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
Our penthouse suites have a king bed. They have a seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. They have a staircase up to roof with a private rooftop terrace with a pergola and seating area with 365 degree views of the ocean and the jungle. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations.
