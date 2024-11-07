Calm Beneath Castles-Matchstick Productions Movie

Dover High School Auditorium

Adult Ticket
$10
Child/Student
$5
Family Pack
$25
2 Adults 4 Children under 18
Dinner package
$7
2 Slices of pizza water bag of chips
25 Raffle Tickets
$20
12 Raffle Tickets
$10
Add a donation for Dover NH Alpine Ski Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!