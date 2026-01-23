Calm Gatherings of Tulsa's Silent Auction

A&R Axe Throwing + Trenchers Delicatessen Date Night (or Family Night!)

Enjoy tickets for 4 people to a 60-minute axe throwing session at A&R Axe Throwing — then grab a meal with a $100 gift card to Trenchers Delicatessen.

Total Value: $175

Includes:

Tickets for 4 to a 60-minute session at A&R Axe Throwing

$100 Gift Card to Trenchers Delicatessen

Perfect for: friends night out, double date, team outing, or a fun family adventure!

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.