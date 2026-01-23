Calm Gatherings of Tulsa's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
A&R Axe Throwing + Trenchers Delicatessen Date Night (or Family Night!)
Enjoy tickets for 4 people to a 60-minute axe throwing session at A&R Axe Throwing — then grab a meal with a $100 gift card to Trenchers Delicatessen.
Total Value: $175
Includes:
Perfect for: friends night out, double date, team outing, or a fun family adventure!
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
AMC Movie Night for 4 + Chuy’s Tex-Mex Meal
Make it a full night out with tickets for 4 to any showing at AMC Theatres—plus snacks included—and then enjoy dinner with $50 in food at Chuy’s Tex-Mex.
Total Value: $200
Includes:
Perfect for: family night, double date, teen hangout, or a fun friend outing.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Tulsa + Movie Night Experience (Admission for 6 + Outsiders Memorabilia!)
Treat a group to a fun Tulsa-themed outing with admission for 6 to AMC Theatres and admission for 6 to The Outsiders House Museum—plus a memorabilia bundle to keep the memories going.
Total Value: $175
Includes:
Perfect for: families, friend groups, visitors to Tulsa, or any Outsiders fan!
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Oklahoma Aquarium Family Pass + In The Raw Dinner
Make it a full day (or date night!) with admission for 6 to the Oklahoma Aquarium—then enjoy a meal with a $100 gift card to In The Raw Restaurant.
Total Value: $250
Includes:
Perfect for: families, friend outings, or a fun Tulsa experience for visitors.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Girl Scouts Gift Basket + BounceU Fun (Up to 10 People!)
This package is packed with goodies and high-energy fun! Enjoy a gift basket donated by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma plus two BounceU passes—great for families, playdates, or a group outing.
Total Value: $180
Includes:
Perfect for: families, siblings + friends, playdates, or a birthday outing.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Contender eSports Ultimate Gaming Party Package (10 Gamers!)
Throw the easiest (and coolest) party ever—a fully hosted 2-hour gaming party for 10 gamers, complete with a party room, food, and bonus playing cards for the guest of honor and a guest gift.
Total Value: $300
Includes:
Perfect for: birthdays, team celebrations, friend groups, or an epic gaming night.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Elote Café + At-Home Fitness Bundle (Food + 1 Month Unlimited Classes!)
Treat yourself to a great meal and a fresh start with this feel-good package featuring a $50 gift card to Elote Café and one month of unlimited online Zoom fitness classes with Stacey Yip.
Total Value: $150
Includes:
Perfect for: self-care, getting back into a routine, or gifting to someone who loves food + fitness.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Tulsa Oilers Night Out + Dinner at a Top Tulsa Restaurant
Score a fun night out with 4 tickets to a Tulsa Oilers game—then make it a full evening with a $100 gift card to one of these local favorites: Kilkenny’s, The Bellview, Nola’s, or The Hemingway.
Total Value: $200
Includes:
Perfect for: date night, friends night, family outing, or gifting to a hockey fan.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Philbrook + P.F. Chang’s Date Night (or Friends Day Out!)
Enjoy a perfect Tulsa outing with admission for 4 to the Philbrook Museum of Art, then head to dinner with a $100 gift card to P.F. Chang’s.
Total Value: $175
Includes:
Perfect for: date night, friends day out, family outing, or gifting to an art lover.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Tulsa Oilers Game Night + Arena Pub & Grill (Right by BOK Center!)
Make it a full game-night experience with 4 Tulsa Oilers tickets, plus a $50 gift card to Arena Pub & Grill—located directly across the street from the BOK Center, perfect for food and drinks before or after the game.
Total Value: $150
Includes:
Perfect for: friends night out, date night, family fun, or gifting to a hockey fan.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Mathis Home / Mathis Brothers Shopping Spree
Upgrade your space with a $300 gift card to Mathis Home (Mathis Brothers)—perfect for furniture, décor, mattresses, or anything you’ve been eyeing for your home.
Total Value: $300
Includes:
Perfect for: home refresh projects, new furniture, housewarming gifts, or anyone who loves home décor.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Mission BBQ “The American Way” Gift Basket
Fire up the grill with this awesome Mission BBQ “The American Way” basket, packed with BBQ essentials—perfect for the pitmaster in your life (or anyone who loves great sauce and gear!).
Total Value: $200
Includes:
Perfect for: grilling season, Father’s Day gifts, backyard BBQs, or hosting.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Greenwood Rising Black Wall St History Center Experience + Trenchers Delicatessen
Dive into Tulsa’s powerful history with admission for 4 to Greenwood Rising Black Wall St History Center, plus an incredible bundle of books and memorabilia to take home—then enjoy a meal with a $100 gift card to Trenchers Delicatessen.
Total Value: $275
Includes:
Perfect for: history lovers, Tulsa locals, visitors, educators, and anyone wanting to learn more about the history of Black Wall Street.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Tulsa Zoo Day + CiCi’s Pizza for 4
Plan an easy family day out with admission for 4 to the Tulsa Zoo, then refuel with 4 CiCi’s Pizza buffet passes—a fun combo for kids and adults alike!
Total Value: $135
Includes:
Perfect for: families, grandkids, friend outings, or a weekend adventure.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Suite Shots Golf for 4 + Chuy’s Tex-Mex
Bring your crew for a fun, high-energy outing with 1 hour of game play for 4 people at Suite Shots, then keep the night going with $50 in food at Chuy’s Tex-Mex.
Total Value: $250
Includes:
Perfect for: date night, friends night out, double date, or a fun group hangout.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Oklahoma Science Museum for 4 + Chuy’s Tex-Mex Meal
Make it a full day of fun with admission for 4 to the Oklahoma Science Museum, then enjoy dinner with $100 in food at Chuy’s Tex-Mex.
Total Value: $200
Includes:
Perfect for: families, kids who love hands-on activities, date day, or a fun weekend outing.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Museum of Tulsa History Family Pass + The Vault Drinks & Appetizer
Enjoy a year of local history and a fun night out! This package includes a one-year family pass to the Museum of Tulsa History, plus a voucher to The Vault for drinks and a bite to share.
Total Value: $125
Includes:
Perfect for: couples, parents’ night out, history lovers, or anyone who enjoys exploring Tulsa.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
Main Event Family Pass + CiCi’s Pizza for 5
Bring the whole crew for a fun-filled outing! This package includes a Main Event Family Pass plus 5 CiCi’s Pizza buffet passes—perfect for a full day of activities and an easy meal afterward.
Total Value: $250
Includes:
Perfect for: families, birthdays, school breaks, or a big friend outing.
Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.
Starting bid
🍕🎉 FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR from Simple Simon’s! 🎉🍕
One winner gets ONE FREE ITEM EACH WEEK for 1 YEAR:
✅ 1 Large single-topping pizza OR
✅ 1 original calzone
(That’s 52 weeks of deliciousness!)
📍 Valid only at these locations:
Sand Springs • Glenpool • Berryhill
💰 Total Value: $700
Bid now and score a whole year of pizza nights! 😍🔥
Starting bid
Get ready for a family night that’s basically guaranteed smiles 😄🎉
Bid on this awesome bundle:
Whether your kids love trampolines, obstacle courses, and nonstop energy or they’re just here for the wings + fries, this package is a total win. Grab it for birthdays, weekend fun, or a surprise treat!
Total Value: $172
Starting Bid: $50
