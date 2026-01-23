Hosted by

Calm Gatherings of Tulsa

Calm Gatherings of Tulsa's Silent Auction

7027 East 118th St S, Bixby, OK 74008, USA

A&R Axe Throwing & $100 Trenchers Gift Card
$65

Starting bid

A&R Axe Throwing + Trenchers Delicatessen Date Night (or Family Night!)
Enjoy tickets for 4 people to a 60-minute axe throwing session at A&R Axe Throwing — then grab a meal with a $100 gift card to Trenchers Delicatessen.

Total Value: $175

Includes:

  • Tickets for 4 to a 60-minute session at A&R Axe Throwing
  • $100 Gift Card to Trenchers Delicatessen

Perfect for: friends night out, double date, team outing, or a fun family adventure!

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

AMC Theatre & Chuy's Tex-Mex Restaurant item
AMC Theatre & Chuy's Tex-Mex Restaurant
$75

Starting bid

AMC Movie Night for 4 + Chuy’s Tex-Mex Meal
Make it a full night out with tickets for 4 to any showing at AMC Theatres—plus snacks included—and then enjoy dinner with $50 in food at Chuy’s Tex-Mex.

Total Value: $200

Includes:

  • AMC tickets for 4 (any showing)
  • 4 regular popcorns + 4 drinks
  • $50 in food at Chuy’s Tex-Mex Restaurant

Perfect for: family night, double date, teen hangout, or a fun friend outing.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

AMC Theatres & The Outsiders House Museum item
AMC Theatres & The Outsiders House Museum
$85

Starting bid

Tulsa + Movie Night Experience (Admission for 6 + Outsiders Memorabilia!)

Treat a group to a fun Tulsa-themed outing with admission for 6 to AMC Theatres and admission for 6 to The Outsiders House Museum—plus a memorabilia bundle to keep the memories going.

Total Value: $175

Includes:

  • Admission for 6 to AMC Theatres
  • Admission for 6 to The Outsiders House Museum
  • Memorabilia bundle:
    • 1 “Stay Gold Tulsa” XL shirt
    • 2 Outsiders sunglasses
    • 1 “Staying Gold” book

Perfect for: families, friend groups, visitors to Tulsa, or any Outsiders fan!

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.


Oklahoma Aquarium & In The Raw item
Oklahoma Aquarium & In The Raw
$100

Starting bid

Oklahoma Aquarium Family Pass + In The Raw Dinner

Make it a full day (or date night!) with admission for 6 to the Oklahoma Aquarium—then enjoy a meal with a $100 gift card to In The Raw Restaurant.

Total Value: $250

Includes:

  • Admission for 6 to Oklahoma Aquarium
  • $100 Gift Card to In The Raw Restaurant

Perfect for: families, friend outings, or a fun Tulsa experience for visitors.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Girl Scouts Gift Basket + Bounce U item
Girl Scouts Gift Basket + Bounce U
$35

Starting bid

Girl Scouts Gift Basket + BounceU Fun (Up to 10 People!)

This package is packed with goodies and high-energy fun! Enjoy a gift basket donated by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma plus two BounceU passes—great for families, playdates, or a group outing.

Total Value: $180

Includes:

  • Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma basket with:
    • Teddy bear
    • Water bottle
    • Necklace
    • Chapstick
    • Sunglasses
    • Cookie pillow
    • Handbag + charm
  • BounceU: 2 cards (up to 5 people per card) for 1.5 hours each
    • That’s up to 10 people total!

Perfect for: families, siblings + friends, playdates, or a birthday outing.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Contender eSports Gaming Party item
Contender eSports Gaming Party
$50

Starting bid

Contender eSports Ultimate Gaming Party Package (10 Gamers!)

Throw the easiest (and coolest) party ever—a fully hosted 2-hour gaming party for 10 gamers, complete with a party room, food, and bonus playing cards for the guest of honor and a guest gift.

Total Value: $300


Includes:

  • 10 gamers + 1 party room
  • 2-hour party with a host
  • 2 large 1-topping pizzas
  • 1 drink per gamer
  • Party Boy/Girl gift: 3-hour playing card
  • Guest gift: 2-hour playing card

Perfect for: birthdays, team celebrations, friend groups, or an epic gaming night.


Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Elote Cafe & At-Home Fitness Bundle item
Elote Cafe & At-Home Fitness Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Elote Café + At-Home Fitness Bundle (Food + 1 Month Unlimited Classes!)

Treat yourself to a great meal and a fresh start with this feel-good package featuring a $50 gift card to Elote Café and one month of unlimited online Zoom fitness classes with Stacey Yip.

Total Value: $150

Includes:

  • $50 gift card to Elote Café
  • 1 month of unlimited online Zoom fitness classes with Stacey Yip

Perfect for: self-care, getting back into a routine, or gifting to someone who loves food + fitness.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Tulsa Oilers & $100 Gift Card item
Tulsa Oilers & $100 Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

Tulsa Oilers Night Out + Dinner at a Top Tulsa Restaurant

Score a fun night out with 4 tickets to a Tulsa Oilers game—then make it a full evening with a $100 gift card to one of these local favorites: Kilkenny’s, The Bellview, Nola’s, or The Hemingway.

Total Value: $200


Includes:

  • 4 tickets to the Tulsa Oilers
  • $100 gift card to one restaurant of your choice:
    • Kilkenny’s
    • The Bellview
    • Nola’s
    • The Hemingway

Perfect for: date night, friends night, family outing, or gifting to a hockey fan.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Philbrook & P.F. Chang's item
Philbrook & P.F. Chang's
$75

Starting bid

Philbrook + P.F. Chang’s Date Night (or Friends Day Out!)

Enjoy a perfect Tulsa outing with admission for 4 to the Philbrook Museum of Art, then head to dinner with a $100 gift card to P.F. Chang’s.

Total Value: $175

Includes:

  • Admission for 4 to Philbrook Museum
  • $100 Gift Card to P.F. Chang’s

Perfect for: date night, friends day out, family outing, or gifting to an art lover.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Tulsa Oilers & Arena Pub & Grill item
Tulsa Oilers & Arena Pub & Grill
$65

Starting bid

Tulsa Oilers Game Night + Arena Pub & Grill (Right by BOK Center!)

Make it a full game-night experience with 4 Tulsa Oilers tickets, plus a $50 gift card to Arena Pub & Grill—located directly across the street from the BOK Center, perfect for food and drinks before or after the game.

Total Value: $150


Includes:

  • 4 Tulsa Oilers tickets
  • $50 gift card to Arena Pub & Grill (across from the BOK Center)

Perfect for: friends night out, date night, family fun, or gifting to a hockey fan.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Mathis Home / Mathis Brothers Shopping Spree item
Mathis Home / Mathis Brothers Shopping Spree
$125

Starting bid

Mathis Home / Mathis Brothers Shopping Spree

Upgrade your space with a $300 gift card to Mathis Home (Mathis Brothers)—perfect for furniture, décor, mattresses, or anything you’ve been eyeing for your home.

Total Value: $300


Includes:

  • $300 Gift Card to Mathis Home / Mathis Brothers

Perfect for: home refresh projects, new furniture, housewarming gifts, or anyone who loves home décor.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Mission BBQ Gift Basket item
Mission BBQ Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Mission BBQ “The American Way” Gift Basket

Fire up the grill with this awesome Mission BBQ “The American Way” basket, packed with BBQ essentials—perfect for the pitmaster in your life (or anyone who loves great sauce and gear!).

Total Value: $200

Includes:

  • 2 Mission BBQ sauces (your choice)
  • Wood cutting board
  • 3-piece BBQ utensil set

Perfect for: grilling season, Father’s Day gifts, backyard BBQs, or hosting.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Greenwood Rising History & Trenchers Deli item
Greenwood Rising History & Trenchers Deli
$75

Starting bid

Greenwood Rising Black Wall St History Center Experience + Trenchers Delicatessen

Dive into Tulsa’s powerful history with admission for 4 to Greenwood Rising Black Wall St History Center, plus an incredible bundle of books and memorabilia to take home—then enjoy a meal with a $100 gift card to Trenchers Delicatessen.

Total Value: $275

Includes:

  • 4 admission tickets to Greenwood Rising Black Wall St History Center
  • Greenwood Rising memorabilia bundle:
    • 1 black tote bag
    • Black Wall Street 100 by Hannibal Johnson
    • Tulsa Race Riots and the Red Summer of 1919 by Kevin Win (as written)
    • Release Me by Phetote Mshairi (as written)
    • 3 pin-back buttons
    • 1 large magnet
  • $100 gift card to Trenchers Delicatessen

Perfect for: history lovers, Tulsa locals, visitors, educators, and anyone wanting to learn more about the history of Black Wall Street.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Tulsa Zoo Day & Cici's Pizza for 4 item
Tulsa Zoo Day & Cici's Pizza for 4
$50

Starting bid

Tulsa Zoo Day + CiCi’s Pizza for 4

Plan an easy family day out with admission for 4 to the Tulsa Zoo, then refuel with 4 CiCi’s Pizza buffet passes—a fun combo for kids and adults alike!

Total Value: $135

Includes:

  • Admission for 4 to Tulsa Zoo
  • 4 CiCi’s Pizza buffets

Perfect for: families, grandkids, friend outings, or a weekend adventure.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Suite Shots Golf & Chuy's Tex-Mex item
Suite Shots Golf & Chuy's Tex-Mex
$40

Starting bid

Suite Shots Golf for 4 + Chuy’s Tex-Mex


Bring your crew for a fun, high-energy outing with 1 hour of game play for 4 people at Suite Shots, then keep the night going with $50 in food at Chuy’s Tex-Mex.


Total Value: $250


Includes:

  • 1 hour of game play for 4 at Suite Shots
  • $50 food credit at Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Perfect for: date night, friends night out, double date, or a fun group hangout.


Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Science Museum & Chuy's Tex-Mex item
Science Museum & Chuy's Tex-Mex
$60

Starting bid

Oklahoma Science Museum for 4 + Chuy’s Tex-Mex Meal

Make it a full day of fun with admission for 4 to the Oklahoma Science Museum, then enjoy dinner with $100 in food at Chuy’s Tex-Mex.

Total Value: $200

Includes:

  • Admission for 4 to Oklahoma Science Museum
  • $100 in food at Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Perfect for: families, kids who love hands-on activities, date day, or a fun weekend outing.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Annual Tulsa History Family Pass & The Vault item
Annual Tulsa History Family Pass & The Vault
$30

Starting bid

Museum of Tulsa History Family Pass + The Vault Drinks & Appetizer

Enjoy a year of local history and a fun night out! This package includes a one-year family pass to the Museum of Tulsa History, plus a voucher to The Vault for drinks and a bite to share.

Total Value: $125

Includes:

  • One-year family pass to Museum of Tulsa History
  • Voucher to The Vault:
    • 4 adult beverages
    • 1 appetizer

Perfect for: couples, parents’ night out, history lovers, or anyone who enjoys exploring Tulsa.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Main Event Family Pass & Cici's Pizza item
Main Event Family Pass & Cici's Pizza
$100

Starting bid

Main Event Family Pass + CiCi’s Pizza for 5

Bring the whole crew for a fun-filled outing! This package includes a Main Event Family Pass plus 5 CiCi’s Pizza buffet passes—perfect for a full day of activities and an easy meal afterward.

Total Value: $250


Includes:

  • Main Event Family Pass
  • 5 CiCi’s Pizza buffets

Perfect for: families, birthdays, school breaks, or a big friend outing.

Pickup: Winner will pick up at Cupid’s Got Game! (February 7th, 9:00–11:00 AM) or arrange pickup.

Simple Simon's- Pizza for a Year! item
Simple Simon's- Pizza for a Year!
$100

Starting bid

🍕🎉 FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR from Simple Simon’s! 🎉🍕

One winner gets ONE FREE ITEM EACH WEEK for 1 YEAR:

1 Large single-topping pizza OR
1 original calzone
(That’s 52 weeks of deliciousness!)

📍 Valid only at these locations:
Sand Springs • Glenpool • Berryhill

💰 Total Value: $700

Bid now and score a whole year of pizza nights! 😍🔥

Airtopia Adventure & Buffalo Wild Wings item
Airtopia Adventure & Buffalo Wild Wings
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for a family night that’s basically guaranteed smiles 😄🎉

Bid on this awesome bundle:

  • 4 tickets to Airtopia Adventure & Trampoline Park (2 hours of jumping!)
  • $100 in Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards for the perfect “post-jump” feast 🪽

Whether your kids love trampolines, obstacle courses, and nonstop energy or they’re just here for the wings + fries, this package is a total win. Grab it for birthdays, weekend fun, or a surprise treat!

Total Value: $172
Starting Bid: $50

