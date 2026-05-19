CalmHER: A Mental Health & Workplace Wellness Summit

About this event
Early Bird Tickets available through July 31st. Includes access to the full CalmHER Summit, all sessions, snacks, water, light lunch, and event materials.
Refund Policy:
Tickets are non-refundable but may be transferred to another attendee.
Includes access to the full CalmHER Summit, all sessions, snacks, water, light lunch, and event materials.
Refund Policy:
Tickets are non-refundable but may be transferred to another attendee.
Discounted ticket for students and nonprofit professionals. Includes access to the full CalmHER Summit, all sessions, snacks, water, light lunch, and event materials.
Refund Policy:
Tickets are non-refundable but may be transferred to another attendee.
Includes one vendor/resource booth at CalmHER Summit. Vendors should be aligned with women’s empowerment, wellness, mental health, workplace wellness, career development, leadership, or community resources. Vendor booth purchase does not include general admission unless we decide otherwise.
Includes:
2 event tickets
Logo recognition on event materials, website/Zeffy page, and promotional materials as space allows
Includes:
5 event tickets
Logo recognition on event materials, website/Zeffy page, social media, and promotional materials as space allows
Includes:
15 event tickets
Logo recognition as lunch/snack sponsor
Logo recognition on event materials, website/Zeffy page, social media, and promotional materials as space allows
Verbal recognition during the event
$
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