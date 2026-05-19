Dress for Success NWA

Hosted by

Dress for Success NWA

About this event

CalmHER: A Mental Health & Workplace Wellness Summit

1200 W Walnut St

Rogers, AR 72756, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$75
Available until Aug 1

Early Bird Tickets available through July 31st.  Includes access to the full CalmHER Summit, all sessions, snacks, water, light lunch, and event materials.


Refund Policy:
Tickets are non-refundable but may be transferred to another attendee.

General Admission
$99

Includes access to the full CalmHER Summit, all sessions, snacks, water, light lunch, and event materials.


Refund Policy:
Tickets are non-refundable but may be transferred to another attendee.

Student/Nonprofit Ticket
$50

Discounted ticket for students and nonprofit professionals. Includes access to the full CalmHER Summit, all sessions, snacks, water, light lunch, and event materials.


Refund Policy:
Tickets are non-refundable but may be transferred to another attendee.

Vendor Booth
$200

Includes one vendor/resource booth at CalmHER Summit. Vendors should be aligned with women’s empowerment, wellness, mental health, workplace wellness, career development, leadership, or community resources. Vendor booth purchase does not include general admission unless we decide otherwise.

Community Sponsor
$500

Includes:

2 event tickets


Logo recognition on event materials, website/Zeffy page, and promotional materials as space allows

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:
5 event tickets


Logo recognition on event materials, website/Zeffy page, social media, and promotional materials as space allows

Lunch/Snack Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:

15 event tickets


Logo recognition as lunch/snack sponsor


Logo recognition on event materials, website/Zeffy page, social media, and promotional materials as space allows


Verbal recognition during the event

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