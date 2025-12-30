Calming Conversations

This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
- Premier recognition as a Platinum Sponsor
- Logo featured on event signage and printed materials
- Verbal acknowledgment during the event
- Opportunity to include branded item or literature in attendee gift bags
- Recognition on AOE International social media platforms
- Reserved seating for up to 5 guests
- The tax-deductible portion of your contribution is $695 per sponsorship.
- Premier recognition as a Platinum Sponsor
- Logo featured on event signage and printed materials
- Verbal acknowledgment during the event
- Opportunity to include branded item or literature in attendee gift bags
- Recognition on AOE International social media platforms
- Reserved seating for up to 5 guests
- The tax-deductible portion of your contribution is $695 per sponsorship.