Angels On Earth Inc

Hosted by

Angels On Earth Inc

About this event

Calming Conversations

General Admission
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Premier recognition as a Platinum Sponsor
  • Logo featured on event signage and printed materials
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
  • Opportunity to include branded item or literature in attendee gift bags
  • Recognition on AOE International social media platforms
  • Reserved seating for up to 5 guests
  • The tax-deductible portion of your contribution is $695 per sponsorship.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo listed on event signage and printed materials
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
  • Opportunity to include branded item or literature in attendee gift bags
  • Recognition on AOE International social media platforms
  • Reserved seating for up to 4 guests
  • The tax-deductible portion of your contribution is $310 per sponsorship.
Silver Sponsor
$875
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • Name listed on event signage
  • Recognition during the event
  • Opportunity to include branded item or literature in attendee gift bags
  • Reserved seating for up to 3 guests
  • The tax-deductible portion of your contribution is $300 per sponsorship.
Community Supporter
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Name listed in event program or signage
  • Recognition as a community supporter
  • Reserved seating for up to 2 guests
  • The tax-deductible portion of your contribution is $290 per sponsorship.
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