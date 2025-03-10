Calos Coalition Pins and Sticker Shop

Art by Tuff Cretin (They/Them) – www.tuffcretin.com. What does Calos mean? This radiant, glitter-holographic sticker says it loud and clear: “Calos is the non-gendered, ancient Greek word for beauty.” Designed by artist Tuff Cretin, this high-shine starburst is more than eye-catching—it’s affirming. Whether you're representing The Calos Coalition or just celebrating queer, nonbinary beauty, this piece is a powerful little beacon of language, identity, and pride. 🌈 Printed on Bombproof™ holographic glitter vinyl, this 2.5" sticker features: Thick, durable vinyl with a high-gloss glitter finish Eco-friendly Greenguard Gold certified ink Waterproof, UV-resistant & ultra-durable for indoor or outdoor use Strong adhesive that sticks to almost any surface and lasts for years 🌟 Limited Edition: This glitter holographic version is available only while supplies last—a rare sparkle that won’t stay in stock for long. 🌀 Details: Size: 2.5" Finish: Glitter holographic + glossy laminate Adhesive: Industrial-strength backing Rated for long-term outdoor durability Part of the 757 Sticker Pack #1 Collection Proceeds support The Calos Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fueling trans joy, direct aid, and creative expression.

Art by Tuff Cretin (They/Them) – www.tuffcretin.com. What does Calos mean? This radiant, glitter-holographic sticker says it loud and clear: “Calos is the non-gendered, ancient Greek word for beauty.” Designed by artist Tuff Cretin, this high-shine starburst is more than eye-catching—it’s affirming. Whether you're representing The Calos Coalition or just celebrating queer, nonbinary beauty, this piece is a powerful little beacon of language, identity, and pride. 🌈 Printed on Bombproof™ holographic glitter vinyl, this 2.5" sticker features: Thick, durable vinyl with a high-gloss glitter finish Eco-friendly Greenguard Gold certified ink Waterproof, UV-resistant & ultra-durable for indoor or outdoor use Strong adhesive that sticks to almost any surface and lasts for years 🌟 Limited Edition: This glitter holographic version is available only while supplies last—a rare sparkle that won’t stay in stock for long. 🌀 Details: Size: 2.5" Finish: Glitter holographic + glossy laminate Adhesive: Industrial-strength backing Rated for long-term outdoor durability Part of the 757 Sticker Pack #1 Collection Proceeds support The Calos Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fueling trans joy, direct aid, and creative expression.

More details...