Calos Coalition Pins and Sticker Shop

Featuring 5 Premium Vinyl UV Stickers
Art by trans creators living and working across Virginia's 757. "Funds raised support our mission to elevate trans works, excellence and joy!"
This limited-edition sticker pack features five bold, waterproof, high-gloss UV vinyl stickers—each designed by a different trans artist from the 757 region of Virginia. These aren't just stickers—they’re statements, symbols, and art made to stick with you.
💖 Featured Artists:
Cavalas Phawkes (She/They) · @cavalasfox
Rebecca Turk (He/She/They) · @volmortasvault
Peyton Busch (They/Them) · @peytonbuschart
Tuff Cretin (They/Them) · www.tuffcretin.com
Calos Emblem Design · our shield and arrow logo representing trans resilience.
🏷️ What’s Inside:
5 full-color, custom-cut vinyl stickers
Printed on weatherproof, UV-coated materials
Designed for durability on water bottles, laptops, notebooks, and more
Packaged with love by queer hands in Hampton Roads, VA
💸 All proceeds support The Calos Coalition, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit uplifting trans works, joy, and community care across Virginia and beyond.
Virginia is for Lovers Sticker
$3
Art by Peyton Busch (They/Them) – @peytonbuschart. A radical reimagining of state pride. This 3" x 4" rectangular sticker features a trans-masculine interpretation of the iconic figure from the Virginia state flag—softened and queered with a defiant wink toward tradition and a bold reclaiming of visibility.
With strong lines, unapologetic trans aesthetics, and a powerful presence, this artwork by Peyton Busch queers the concept of “Virginia Is for Lovers” and plants it firmly in the now.
Printed on high-gloss UV vinyl, this kiss-cut sticker is waterproof and durable—perfect for laptops, water bottles, binders, or your car bumper as a badge of identity, heritage, and rebellion.
🏳️⚧️ Details:
Size: 3" x 4" (rectangular)
Finish: High Gloss UV coating
Type: Kiss-cut vinyl
Waterproof & weatherproof
Outdoor-rated and long-lasting
Part of the 757 Sticker Pack #1 Collection
Proceeds support The Calos Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fueling trans joy, direct aid, and creative expression.
Joy Crane Sticker
$3
Art by Cavalas Phawkes (She/They) – @cavalasfox. Celebrate resilience, beauty, and trans joy with this stunning original crane artwork by local 757 tattoo artist Cav Phawkes. Each crane folds a story of affirmation and hope, making this sticker more than just a decoration—it’s a symbol of pride and transformation.
Printed on durable, high-gloss UV vinyl, this custom-cut 3" x 3.5" sticker is both water-resistant and weatherproof—perfect for water bottles, laptops, bike helmets, or anywhere you want to fly the flag of trans joy.
✨ Details:
Size: 3" x 3.5"
Finish: High Gloss UV coating
Type: Custom cut, kiss-cut vinyl
Outdoor durable & waterproof
Part of the 757 Sticker Pack #1 Collection
Proceeds support The Calos Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fueling trans joy, direct aid, and creative expression.
Use Your Outside Voice Sticker
$3
Art by Rebecca Turk (He/She/They) – @volmortasvault. Say it loud and say it proud! This vibrant sticker features a trans-flag megaphone shouting “Use Your Outside Voice” with bold rainbow lettering—reminding us all that queer voices deserve to be heard, not hushed.
Perfect for activists, allies, and anyone who believes in speaking up for justice and joy. Printed on premium, kiss-cut vinyl with a high-gloss UV finish, this sticker is waterproof, weather-resistant, and made to last on laptops, water bottles, car bumpers, or anywhere your voice belongs.
🎤 Details:
Size: 4" x 2"
Finish: High Gloss UV coating
Type: Custom cut, kiss-cut vinyl
Waterproof & weatherproof
Durable for indoor/outdoor use
Part of the 757 Sticker Pack #1 Collection
Proceeds support The Calos Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fueling trans joy, direct aid, and creative expression.
Meaning of Calos Glitter Holo Sticker
$3
Art by Tuff Cretin (They/Them) – www.tuffcretin.com. What does Calos mean? This radiant, glitter-holographic sticker says it loud and clear:
“Calos is the non-gendered, ancient Greek word for beauty.”
Designed by artist Tuff Cretin, this high-shine starburst is more than eye-catching—it’s affirming. Whether you're representing The Calos Coalition or just celebrating queer, nonbinary beauty, this piece is a powerful little beacon of language, identity, and pride.
🌈 Printed on Bombproof™ holographic glitter vinyl, this 2.5" sticker features:
Thick, durable vinyl with a high-gloss glitter finish
Eco-friendly Greenguard Gold certified ink
Waterproof, UV-resistant & ultra-durable for indoor or outdoor use
Strong adhesive that sticks to almost any surface and lasts for years
🌟 Limited Edition: This glitter holographic version is available only while supplies last—a rare sparkle that won’t stay in stock for long.
🌀 Details:
Size: 2.5"
Finish: Glitter holographic + glossy laminate
Adhesive: Industrial-strength backing
Rated for long-term outdoor durability
Part of the 757 Sticker Pack #1 Collection
Proceeds support The Calos Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fueling trans joy, direct aid, and creative expression.
3x (Three) Calos Emblem Stickers
$3
Symbol of Protection, Pride, and Power. Featuring the pastel hues of the trans flag layered into a bold reimagining of the classic transgender symbol, the Calos Emblem is your badge of belonging. Set against a soft blue shield, this sticker represents strength through identity—resilience through beauty. Set of Three.
Printed on high-gloss UV vinyl, this 2.5" custom-cut sticker is built to last. Stick it on your laptop, helmet, water bottle, or armor—wherever you want to show that trans folks don’t just survive, we protect each other.
💠 Details:
Size: ~2.5" x 2.5"
Finish: UV Gloss, kiss-cut vinyl
Durable, waterproof & weatherproof
Designed for long-term indoor/outdoor use
A Calos Coalition original
This emblem is more than a sticker—it’s a declaration of solidarity. All proceeds support The Calos Coalition, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit fueling trans empowerment, creativity, and joy. And you get three!
Build Your Own Five (5) Sticker Pack Bundle
$10
Build your own sticker pack with this option and select any five (5) stickers from the current collection. Want 5 of one type as a bundle for a reduced price? 2 of a certain type and three others? Simply add this to your cart and select your preference before checkout. Limit one (1) holo per bundle. Online/Shipped orders require Flat-Rate Shipping Added to the order. In Person Build Your Own Sticker Packs subject to event availability Inquiry directly before checkout. For Larger Bulk Orders please contact [email protected]
Calos Coalition Soft Enamel Metal Pin
$15
This Metallic Soft Enamel Calos Coalition Pin is a bold accessory with vibrant details. Pin it on to proudly show your support for our mission to elevate trans works, excellence, and joy!
📬 Flat-Rate Shipping *required for online orders*
$5
Required for online orders of sticker packs, enamel pins, or individual stickers. This flat-rate shipping charge helps cover:
Protective mailers (bubble or rigid)
USPS First-Class postage
Printing labels, thermal paper, ink, and packing supplies
💌 One shipping charge per order—no need to add multiple times.
📍 U.S. domestic shipping only.
🧾 Pickup available at select events—email us before ordering if you'd prefer that!
Your support helps us cover real fulfillment costs so that 100% of item sales can go directly toward our mission: paying artists, funding mutual aid, and spreading trans joy.
If you'd like to bulk order or request shipping beyond the U.S. please email us directly before checkout at [email protected]
Add a donation for The Calos Coalition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!