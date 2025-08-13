Calvary Christian School PTFA Membership Drive

Membership
$20

No expiration

$20 per family for the 2025-2026 school year

Staff Membership
$20

No expiration

$20 per staff member for the 2025-2026 school year

In Lieu of Membership
$100

No expiration

I am not interested in volunteering any additional hours other than the expected Fall Festival hour, but instead would like to bless PTFA with an additional donation.

In Lieu of Membership
$75

No expiration

I am not interested in volunteering any additional hours other than the expected Fall Festival hour, but instead would like to bless PTFA with an additional donation.

In Lieu of Membership
$50

No expiration

I am not interested in volunteering any additional hours other than the expected Fall Festival hour, but instead would like to bless PTFA with an additional donation.

