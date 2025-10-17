Calvert City Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Inspire creativity and imagination with this colorful art basket! Packed with everything a young artist needs, it includes watercolor paints, markers, crayons, colored pencils, modeling clay, glue sticks, coloring books, googly eyes, and more fun craft supplies. Perfect for rainy days, after-school fun, or budding Picassos ready to create their next masterpiece!
Starting bid
Bring the whole family together for some sweet kitchen fun! This basket includes baking mixes, colorful sprinkles, silicone spatulas, measuring cups and spoons, oven mitts, baking dishes, and so much more! Perfect for creating homemade treats and family memories—just add laughter and a dash of love!
Starting bid
A touch of holiday cheer in a festive package! This basket includes a cozy mug, kitchen decor, twinkle lights, wrapping paper, and more! Perfect to kick off Christmas joy!
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of fun, laughter, and togetherness! This basket includes family-friendly games, buttery popcorn, sweet and salty movie-style candy, and cozy treats for everyone to enjoy. Perfect for creating screen-free memories and friendly competition—all you need to add is your favorite people!
Starting bid
Keep your car sparkling and road-ready with this handy auto care basket! It includes microfiber towels, tire shine, interior cleaner, glass cleaner, an air freshener, a bucket, cleaning cloths, and so much more—all packed and ready for your next weekend clean-up. Perfect for anyone who takes pride in their ride!
Starting bid
A practical basket filled with everyday must-haves to make home life a little easier and cheerful! Includes a Swiffer Mop, cleaning supplies, laundry sheets, air freshener, candle, dish towels, perp products and more for a fresh finishing touch. Perfect for stocking up on household basics or welcoming someone to their new home!
Starting bid
Show your Wildcat pride with this spirited UK basket! Packed with Big Blue essentials, it includes a UK tumbler, a soft Wildcat blanket, UK sweatshirt, UK fleece vest, car coasters, snacks for game day, and other UK-themed goodies. Perfect for any proud fan ready to cheer on the Cats—Go Big Blue!
Starting bid
(2) Lower Level Tickets
Sec JJ, Seats 4-5
11/26/25
UK vs. TN Tech Golden Eagles
Starting bid
4 General Admission Tickets to Discovery Park of America! Have a fun and educational outing with family or friends!
Starting bid
Enjoy a voucher for 2 General Admission tickets for the 2026 season. Blackout dates apply. Must redeem by 8/31/26.
Starting bid
Give the gift of confidence! Use this gift certificate for a refreshing Botox treatment to smooth fine lines and rejuvenate your look—because everyone deserves to feel their best.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with expert care from a professional skincare and waxing specialist! Enjoy personalized treatments that leave your skin smooth, refreshed, and glowing—perfect for a little self-care or a well-deserved beauty boost.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night for 4 at the Calvert Drive-In!
Starting bid
Premium Seats to watch your Wildcat perform! Reserve up to 4 seats. To reserve your seats, the winning bidder will need to contact Mrs. Gore.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Save time! Bid on 1 reserved parking spot for this annual program! The winning bidder will need to contact Mrs. Gore for arrangements.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Skip the Car Rider line in the afternoons! Students must be picked up in the front parking lot by the school office at dismissal.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a special lunch with Mrs. Glenn! Order from McDonald's, Subway, or Cracker Barrel!
Starting bid
Bring a friend and entoy a special lunch with Mrs. Victoria!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bring a friend!
Starting bid
Come make slime with a Mad Scientist!
Starting bid
Join Officer Jeff serving as a Student Resource Officer for the day! This is certain to be a student favorite! We love Officer Jeff!
Starting bid
Join Officer Jeff serving as a Student Resource Officer for the day! This is certain to be a student favorite! We love Officer Jeff!
Starting bid
Melt away stress with a full-body massage designed to improve circulation, relieve tension, and promote total relaxation.
Starting bid
Get your Glow on with a Glow Serenity facial by Chels!
Starting bid
40 oz. Swig
Glitter base & Glow in the dark!
$49.95 Retail Value
Starting bid
Enjoy all your favorites from your Old Country Store , Cracker Barrel! This basket includes 2 free meals, all your favorite snacks and goodies!
Starting bid
HUGE Bluey Plush – Take home everyone’s favorite blue heeler! This large, huggable Bluey plush is perfect for snuggles, playtime, and bedtime adventures. A must-have for any Bluey fan!
Starting bid
Huge Bingo Plush – Oh biscuits! This jumbo Bingo plush brings all the giggles and hugs your little Bluey fan could want. Soft, cuddly, and ready for fun!
Starting bid
Spooky Bluey Mummy Plush – Wackadoo! Bluey’s gone mummy! This large, soft plush shows everyone’s favorite blue heeler all wrapped up for Halloween. Perfect for Bluey fans who love a mix of spooky and sweet!
Starting bid
Bluey Frankenstein Plush – It’s alive… and adorable! This large, spooky-cute Bluey plush dressed as Frankenstein is ready for Halloween hugs and display. Perfect for any little Bluey fan who loves a frightfully fun twist!
Starting bid
Get ready for fright-night fun and cozy fall evenings with this festive Halloween bundle! Wrap yourself in a large Halloween throw, perfect for movie nights or chilly October weather. Then, gather the family to build and decorate two chocolate cookie houses—a sweet twist on the classic gingerbread house tradition. Finally, add a touch of charm to your décor with a cute ghost decoration that’s more “boo-tiful” than spooky!
Includes:
Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or enjoying a cozy night in, this set has everything you need for a sweet, spooky celebration! 👻💜
Starting bid
Get your home and furry friends ready for spooky season! This Halloween-themed set combines cozy comfort and pet fun for the perfect fall vibe. Snuggle up under a full/queen-size Halloween throw, let your pup play with a festive Halloween dog toy, and treat your feline friend to a seasonal cat scratcher that’s scary-cute and claw-approved!
Includes:
Perfect for pet lovers who enjoy a little spook and snuggle! Whether you’re curling up on the couch or celebrating with your furry family, this set brings cozy charm and playful Halloween spirit to any home. 🐾🎃
Starting bid
Treat yourself (and the whole family) to pizza night! This set includes four $25 Domino’s gift cards—perfect for parties, game nights, or busy weeknights when you need dinner fast and delicious.
Starting bid
Where a kid can be a kid! Enjoy games, pizza, and family fun with this $50 Chuck E. Cheese gift card—perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or a weekend treat.
Starting bid
Lights, camera, action! Treat yourself to the ultimate movie experience with this $50 Cinemark gift card. Catch the latest blockbuster, grab some buttery popcorn, and sit back for a night of cinematic fun!
Starting bid
Dinner’s on O’Charley’s! – $50 Gift Card
Treat yourself to Southern-inspired comfort food at O’Charley’s. From their famous rolls to steaks, burgers, and salads, this $50 gift card makes any meal a special occasion.
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate ice cream experience with (3) $10 gift cards to Cold Stone Creamery. Choose from endless flavor combinations, mix-ins, and toppings for a dessert that’s made just for you
