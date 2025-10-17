Sales closed

Calvert City Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

563 5th Ave SE, Calvert City, KY 42029, USA

Art Basket
$10

Starting bid

Inspire creativity and imagination with this colorful art basket! Packed with everything a young artist needs, it includes watercolor paints, markers, crayons, colored pencils, modeling clay, glue sticks, coloring books, googly eyes, and more fun craft supplies. Perfect for rainy days, after-school fun, or budding Picassos ready to create their next masterpiece!

Baking Basket
$10

Starting bid

Bring the whole family together for some sweet kitchen fun! This basket includes baking mixes, colorful sprinkles, silicone spatulas, measuring cups and spoons, oven mitts, baking dishes, and so much more! Perfect for creating homemade treats and family memories—just add laughter and a dash of love!

Christmas Basket
$10

Starting bid

A touch of holiday cheer in a festive package! This basket includes a cozy mug, kitchen decor, twinkle lights, wrapping paper, and more! Perfect to kick off Christmas joy!

Family Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of fun, laughter, and togetherness! This basket includes family-friendly games, buttery popcorn, sweet and salty movie-style candy, and cozy treats for everyone to enjoy. Perfect for creating screen-free memories and friendly competition—all you need to add is your favorite people!

Auto Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Keep your car sparkling and road-ready with this handy auto care basket! It includes microfiber towels, tire shine, interior cleaner, glass cleaner, an air freshener, a bucket, cleaning cloths, and so much more—all packed and ready for your next weekend clean-up. Perfect for anyone who takes pride in their ride!

Household Basket
$10

Starting bid

A practical basket filled with everyday must-haves to make home life a little easier and cheerful! Includes a Swiffer Mop, cleaning supplies, laundry sheets, air freshener, candle, dish towels, perp products and more for a fresh finishing touch. Perfect for stocking up on household basics or welcoming someone to their new home!

UK Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Show your Wildcat pride with this spirited UK basket! Packed with Big Blue essentials, it includes a UK tumbler, a soft Wildcat blanket, UK sweatshirt, UK fleece vest, car coasters, snacks for game day, and other UK-themed goodies. Perfect for any proud fan ready to cheer on the Cats—Go Big Blue!

UK Basketball Tickets
$25

Starting bid

(2) Lower Level Tickets

Sec JJ, Seats 4-5

11/26/25

UK vs. TN Tech Golden Eagles

Discover Park Tickets
$10

Starting bid

4 General Admission Tickets to Discovery Park of America! Have a fun and educational outing with family or friends!

St. Louis Cardinals Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a voucher for 2 General Admission tickets for the 2026 season. Blackout dates apply. Must redeem by 8/31/26.

Swiftly Beautox & Wellness | $150 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Give the gift of confidence! Use this gift certificate for a refreshing Botox treatment to smooth fine lines and rejuvenate your look—because everyone deserves to feel their best.

MAD Beauty | $30 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with expert care from a professional skincare and waxing specialist! Enjoy personalized treatments that leave your skin smooth, refreshed, and glowing—perfect for a little self-care or a well-deserved beauty boost.

Calvert Drive-In
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night for 4 at the Calvert Drive-In!

Winter Program Front Row Seating
$10

Starting bid

Premium Seats to watch your Wildcat perform! Reserve up to 4 seats. To reserve your seats, the winning bidder will need to contact Mrs. Gore.

Spring Program Front Row Seating
$10

Starting bid

Premium Seats to watch your Wildcat perform! Reserve up to 4 seats. To reserve your seats, the winning bidder will need to contact Mrs. Gore.

Reserved Parking Winter Program
$10

Starting bid

Save time! Bid on 1 reserved parking spot for this annual program! The winning bidder will need to contact Mrs. Gore for arrangements.

Reserved Parking for Promotion Ceremony
$10

Starting bid

Save time! Bid on 1 reserved parking spot for this annual program! The winning bidder will need to contact Mrs. Gore for arrangements.

Afternoon VIP Parking
$10

Starting bid

Skip the Car Rider line in the afternoons! Students must be picked up in the front parking lot by the school office at dismissal.

Teacher for the Day | Ms. Emily
$10

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day | Ms. Kim
$10

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day | Mrs. Hayley
$10

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day | Ms. Jones
$10

Starting bid

Art Teacher for the Day | Mrs. Molly
$10

Starting bid

Office Helper for the Day!
$10

Starting bid

Lunch with Mrs. Glenn!
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a special lunch with Mrs. Glenn! Order from McDonald's, Subway, or Cracker Barrel!

Lunch with Mrs. Victoria
$10

Starting bid

Bring a friend and entoy a special lunch with Mrs. Victoria!

Craft & Snack | Mrs. Becky
$10

Starting bid

Canvas Painting | Mrs. Alexis
$10

Starting bid

Canvas Painting | Mrs. Sparks
$10

Starting bid

Instruments Free Play | Mrs. Kayla
$10

Starting bid

Cookie Decorating | Mrs. Kayla
$10

Starting bid

Tie Dye | Mrs. Molly
$10

Starting bid

Bring a friend!

Slime with the Mad Scientist | Mrs. Hamlet
$10

Starting bid

Come make slime with a Mad Scientist!

Young Ladies Only!
$10

Starting bid

Join Officer Jeff serving as a Student Resource Officer for the day! This is certain to be a student favorite! We love Officer Jeff!

Gentlemen Only!
$10

Starting bid

Join Officer Jeff serving as a Student Resource Officer for the day! This is certain to be a student favorite! We love Officer Jeff!

30 Minute Massage
$10

Starting bid

Melt away stress with a full-body massage designed to improve circulation, relieve tension, and promote total relaxation.

Glow Serenity Facial
$10

Starting bid

Get your Glow on with a Glow Serenity facial by Chels!

Swig | Halloween
$10

Starting bid

40 oz. Swig

Glitter base & Glow in the dark!

$49.95 Retail Value

Cracker Barrel Basket
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy all your favorites from your Old Country Store , Cracker Barrel! This basket includes 2 free meals, all your favorite snacks and goodies!

Bluey | Christmas Plush
$10

Starting bid

HUGE Bluey Plush – Take home everyone’s favorite blue heeler! This large, huggable Bluey plush is perfect for snuggles, playtime, and bedtime adventures. A must-have for any Bluey fan!

Bingo | Christmas Plush
$10

Starting bid

Huge Bingo Plush – Oh biscuits! This jumbo Bingo plush brings all the giggles and hugs your little Bluey fan could want. Soft, cuddly, and ready for fun!

Bluey | Mummy Plush
$10

Starting bid

Spooky Bluey Mummy Plush – Wackadoo! Bluey’s gone mummy! This large, soft plush shows everyone’s favorite blue heeler all wrapped up for Halloween. Perfect for Bluey fans who love a mix of spooky and sweet!

Bluey | Frankenstein
$10

Starting bid

Bluey Frankenstein Plush – It’s alive… and adorable! This large, spooky-cute Bluey plush dressed as Frankenstein is ready for Halloween hugs and display. Perfect for any little Bluey fan who loves a frightfully fun twist!

Cozy & Spooky Halloween Set
$10

Starting bid

Get ready for fright-night fun and cozy fall evenings with this festive Halloween bundle! Wrap yourself in a large Halloween throw, perfect for movie nights or chilly October weather. Then, gather the family to build and decorate two chocolate cookie houses—a sweet twist on the classic gingerbread house tradition. Finally, add a touch of charm to your décor with a cute ghost decoration that’s more “boo-tiful” than spooky!

Includes:

  • 1 Large Halloween Throw Blanket
  • 2 Chocolate Cookie House Kits (to assemble and decorate)
  • 1 Adorable Ghost Decoration

Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or enjoying a cozy night in, this set has everything you need for a sweet, spooky celebration! 👻💜

Howl-O-Ween Cozy Pet Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Get your home and furry friends ready for spooky season! This Halloween-themed set combines cozy comfort and pet fun for the perfect fall vibe. Snuggle up under a full/queen-size Halloween throw, let your pup play with a festive Halloween dog toy, and treat your feline friend to a seasonal cat scratcher that’s scary-cute and claw-approved!

Includes:

  • 1 Full/Queen-Size Halloween Throw Blanket
  • 1 Halloween Dog Toy
  • 1 Halloween Cat Scratcher

Perfect for pet lovers who enjoy a little spook and snuggle! Whether you’re curling up on the couch or celebrating with your furry family, this set brings cozy charm and playful Halloween spirit to any home. 🐾🎃

$100 Domino’s Gift Card Set
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself (and the whole family) to pizza night! This set includes four $25 Domino’s gift cards—perfect for parties, game nights, or busy weeknights when you need dinner fast and delicious.

$50 Chuck E. Cheese Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Where a kid can be a kid! Enjoy games, pizza, and family fun with this $50 Chuck E. Cheese gift card—perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or a weekend treat.

$50 Cinemark Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Lights, camera, action! Treat yourself to the ultimate movie experience with this $50 Cinemark gift card. Catch the latest blockbuster, grab some buttery popcorn, and sit back for a night of cinematic fun!

$50 O’Charley’s Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Dinner’s on O’Charley’s! – $50 Gift Card
Treat yourself to Southern-inspired comfort food at O’Charley’s. From their famous rolls to steaks, burgers, and salads, this $50 gift card makes any meal a special occasion.

$30 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy the ultimate ice cream experience with (3) $10 gift cards to Cold Stone Creamery. Choose from endless flavor combinations, mix-ins, and toppings for a dessert that’s made just for you

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!