Calvert City Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization's Silent Auction

Get ready for fright-night fun and cozy fall evenings with this festive Halloween bundle! Wrap yourself in a large Halloween throw, perfect for movie nights or chilly October weather. Then, gather the family to build and decorate two chocolate cookie houses—a sweet twist on the classic gingerbread house tradition. Finally, add a touch of charm to your décor with a cute ghost decoration that’s more “boo-tiful” than spooky!

Includes:

1 Large Halloween Throw Blanket

2 Chocolate Cookie House Kits (to assemble and decorate)

1 Adorable Ghost Decoration

Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party or enjoying a cozy night in, this set has everything you need for a sweet, spooky celebration! 👻💜