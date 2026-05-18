Calvert County Lions Club Golf Tournament

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About this event
Continental Breakfast, drinks included, and dinner.
Continental breakfast, all drinks included, and dinner for 4 players. A savings of $100.
One Foursome and a sign on Tee Box
A sign on Tee Box
A sign on the Beverage Cart.
One Foursome, Sponsor Banner, 2 Tee Box signs, and social media post.
Foursome and exclusive advertising on all the balls. Only 1 sponsor allowed,
Exclusive top sponsor! This includes all the platinum benefits and top advertising for sponsoring the dinner.
(3 Mulligans and 1 Toss to extend your shot) per golfer. Max of 4 packages per team.
$
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