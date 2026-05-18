Calvert County Lions Club Inc

Hosted by

Calvert County Lions Club Inc

About this event

Calvert County Lions Club Golf Tournament

11352 H G Trueman Rd

Lusby, MD 20657, USA

Individual
$150

Continental Breakfast, drinks included, and dinner.

Foursome
$500

Continental breakfast, all drinks included, and dinner for 4 players. A savings of $100.

Gold Sponsor
$550

One Foursome and a sign on Tee Box

Hole Sponsor
$125

A sign on Tee Box

Cart Sponsor
$250

A sign on the Beverage Cart.

Platinum Sponsor
$750

One Foursome, Sponsor Banner, 2 Tee Box signs, and social media post.

Ball Sponsor & Golf
$1,250

Foursome and exclusive advertising on all the balls. Only 1 sponsor allowed,

Dinner Sponsor & Golf
$2,500

Exclusive top sponsor! This includes all the platinum benefits and top advertising for sponsoring the dinner.

Mulligan Package
$20

(3 Mulligans and 1 Toss to extend your shot) per golfer. Max of 4 packages per team.

Add a donation for Calvert County Lions Club Inc

$

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