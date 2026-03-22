Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation

Hosted by

Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation

About this event

Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation "Celebrity Golf Classic"

4045 Five Mile Rd

Plymouth, MI 48170, USA

Hall of Fame Presenting Sponsor
$20,000

- 2 Foursomes - Top picks of celebrity pairings with your Foursomes - Prominent company branding throughout the event - Inclusion in all event marketing/social media materials - Speaking opportunity at the pre-golf welcome reception about how your sponsorship supports the foundation cause. - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Presenting sponsor verbal mentions during media segments - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.

All Pro Hole Sponsor
$10,000

- 1 Foursomes with celebrity pairing - Company activation at designated Hole - Inclusion in all event marketing and social media materials - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.

Beverage Sponsor
$10,000

- One foursome with celebrity pairing -Exclusive beverage provider - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.

Transportation Sponsor
$10,000

- One foursome with celebrity pairing - Provide dedicated CJJRF weekend transportation - Company branding on golf carts - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.

Gift Bag Sponsor
$7,500

- Two golfers with celebrity pairing - Provide dedicated CJJRF weekend transportation - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$5,000

- Two golfers with celebrity pairing - Provide branded golf balls - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.

Sponsor A Scholar
$4,000

- Directly supports a scholarship for a CJJRF scholar - Recognition with Scholar during pre-golf reception - Meet and greet with scholarship recipient - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.

Foursome
$3,500

- Early access to clubhouse - 18 holes of golf with celebrity pairing - Premium golfer gift bag - Silent Auctions access - Welcome reception, lunch on course, and post golf reception with premium food and beverage - On-course competition

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