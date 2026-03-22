Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation "Celebrity Golf Classic"

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About this event
- 2 Foursomes - Top picks of celebrity pairings with your Foursomes - Prominent company branding throughout the event - Inclusion in all event marketing/social media materials - Speaking opportunity at the pre-golf welcome reception about how your sponsorship supports the foundation cause. - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Presenting sponsor verbal mentions during media segments - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.
- 1 Foursomes with celebrity pairing - Company activation at designated Hole - Inclusion in all event marketing and social media materials - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.
- One foursome with celebrity pairing -Exclusive beverage provider - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.
- One foursome with celebrity pairing - Provide dedicated CJJRF weekend transportation - Company branding on golf carts - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.
- Two golfers with celebrity pairing - Provide dedicated CJJRF weekend transportation - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.
- Two golfers with celebrity pairing - Provide branded golf balls - Opportunity to provide company swag to participants - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.
- Directly supports a scholarship for a CJJRF scholar - Recognition with Scholar during pre-golf reception - Meet and greet with scholarship recipient - Social media recognition from Calvin Johnson Jr.
- Early access to clubhouse - 18 holes of golf with celebrity pairing - Premium golfer gift bag - Silent Auctions access - Welcome reception, lunch on course, and post golf reception with premium food and beverage - On-course competition
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