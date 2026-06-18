Live Camera Controls

About the memberships
Renews monthly
*Remember, Zeffy fees are optional, you can choose “other” at checkout* - This membership will give you the ability to control the camera in the Humble House Live experience.
Renews monthly
*Remember, Zeffy fees are optional, you can choose “other” at checkout* - This membership will give you the ability to control the camera in the Humble House Live experience.
Renews monthly
*Remember, Zeffy fees are optional, you can choose “other” at checkout* - This membership will give you the ability to control the camera in the Humble House Live experience and open the door to submitting new views and presets that you think would be best.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!