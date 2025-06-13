Archaeological Legacy Institute
Cambodia 2026 Registration Form - TAC Tours
Registration Fee
$1,500
Registration Fee + Base Plan (under 60)
$1,519.80
Refer to the "Tour Registration Payment Details" on this page for information on the travel insurance plans.
Registration Fee + Base Plan (60 & over)
$1,562.52
Refer to the "Tour Registration Payment Details" on this page for information on the travel insurance plans.
Reg Fee + Base Plan (Under 60) + Add-on
$1,536.30
Refer to the "Tour Registration Payment Details" on this page for information on the travel insurance plans.
Reg Fee + Base Plan (60 & over) + Add-on
$1,579.02
Refer to the "Tour Registration Payment Details" on this page for information on the travel insurance plans.
