Cambodian-American Association of Georgia Inc

Hosted by

Cambodian-American Association of Georgia Inc

About this event

2026 Cambodian New Year Banquet

Oriental Pearl Seafood Restaurant 5399 New Peachtree Road

Chamblee, GA 30341

VIP Table (10 Tickets)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Live Music: Featuring Khmer artist So Sopheak accompanied by ATL Khmer Boys Band.


$750 per table (1st come, 1st serve), includes

  • 10 Admissions
  • 9-Course Family-Style Meal
  • 1 Bottle of Hennessy
  • Your Choice of Table # (we will contact you with availability)
General Admission Table (10 Tickets)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Note: Table assignment is up to our discretion on a 1st come, 1st serve basis.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Live Music: Featuring Khmer artist So Sopheak accompanied by ATL Khmer Boys Band.


$650 per table, includes

  • 10 Admissions
  • 9-Course Family-Style Meal
Individual General Admission (1 Ticket)
$65

Note: Seating assignment is up to our discretion. If you would like to sit together, please purchase multiple individual tickets under one transaction or select the "Table" options.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Live Music: Featuring Khmer artist So Sopheak, accompanied by ATL Khmer Boys Band.


$65 per person, includes

  • 1 Admission
  • 9‑Course Family‑Style Meal
Add a donation for Cambodian-American Association of Georgia Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!