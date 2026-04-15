Camden Klassic Golf Tournament Sponorship

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About this event
◆ Two (2) complimentary foursomes — 8 players
◆ "Presented By" branding on ALL digital and print marketing materials
◆ 3-minute speaking opportunity during the Awards Luncheon
◆ Logo on banners, scorecards, and course signage
◆ Dedicated social media feature post before and after the event
◆ Company info included tournament gift bag
◆ Plaque recognizing sponsorship
◆ One (1) complimentary foursome — 4 players
◆ Logo placement on all tournament banners and entry signage
◆ Dedicated social media recognition post
◆ One (1) complimentary foursome — 4 players
◆ Exclusive logo placement on ALL player golf carts
◆ Social media recognition
◆ One (1) complimentary foursome — 4 players
◆ Logo on Awards Luncheon signage
◆ Company name on sponsor appreciation banner
◆ One (1) complimentary foursome — 4 players
◆ Logo placement on Awards Luncheon signage
◆ Branding on Sponsor Appreciation banner at registration
◆ One (1) complimentary twosome — 2 players
◆ Name listing on sponsor appreciation banner
◆ Personalized tee sign at your sponsored hole
◆ Name/logo in the tournament program sponsor listing
◆ Recognition at the Awards Luncheon
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