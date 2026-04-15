Kappa Foundation of Camden, SC

Hosted by

Kappa Foundation of Camden, SC

About this event

Camden Klassic Golf Tournament Sponorship

614 Mary Ln

Camden, SC 29020, USA

Diamond Title Sponsor ($5000+)
Pay what you can

 

◆ Two (2) complimentary foursomes — 8 players

◆ "Presented By" branding on ALL digital and print marketing materials

◆ 3-minute speaking opportunity during the Awards Luncheon

◆ Logo on banners, scorecards, and course signage

◆ Dedicated social media feature post before and after the event

◆ Company info included tournament gift bag

◆  Plaque recognizing sponsorship

Platinum Premier Sponsor
$4,000

◆ One (1) complimentary foursome — 4 players

◆ Logo placement on all tournament banners and entry signage

◆ Dedicated social media recognition post

Crimson Executive Sponsor
$3,500

◆ One (1) complimentary foursome — 4 players

◆ Exclusive logo placement on ALL player golf carts

◆ Social media recognition

Gold Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

◆ One (1) complimentary foursome — 4 players

◆ Logo on Awards Luncheon signage

◆ Company name on sponsor appreciation banner

Cream Achievement Sponsor
$2,000

◆ One (1) complimentary foursome — 4 players

◆ Logo placement on Awards Luncheon signage

◆ Branding on Sponsor Appreciation banner at registration

Silver Birdie Sponsor
$1,500

◆ One (1) complimentary twosome — 2 players

◆ Name listing on sponsor appreciation banner

Hole Sponsor
$500

◆ Personalized tee sign at your sponsored hole

◆ Name/logo in the tournament program sponsor listing

◆ Recognition at the Awards Luncheon

Add a donation for Kappa Foundation of Camden, SC

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