Camden Klassic Golf Tournament Sponorship

◆ Two (2) complimentary foursomes — 8 players

◆ "Presented By" branding on ALL digital and print marketing materials

◆ 3-minute speaking opportunity during the Awards Luncheon

◆ Logo on banners, scorecards, and course signage

◆ Dedicated social media feature post before and after the event

◆ Company info included tournament gift bag

◆ Plaque recognizing sponsorship