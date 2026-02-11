Camden Station PTO

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Camden Station PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Fund Our Flock Camden Station PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6401 KY-146, Crestwood, KY 40014, USA

Camden Station Swag Bag #1 item
Camden Station Swag Bag #1
$40

Starting bid

This ultimate swag bag includes:

2 kids Camden tshirts (design or color may vary)

Metal tumbler

CSE car magnet

3 Camden water bottle Stickers

1 Camden colored hair bow

1 Cozy Camden Blanket (design or color may vary)

1 Wooden Camden Ornament

1 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!


Camden Station Swag Bag #2 item
Camden Station Swag Bag #2
$40

Starting bid

This ultimate swag bag includes:

2 kids Camden tshirts (design or color may vary)

Metal tumbler

CSE car magnet

3 Camden water bottle Stickers

1 Camden colored hair bow

1 Cozy Camden Blanket (design or color may vary)

1 Wooden Camden Ornament

1 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!


Todd's Carwash in Lagrange item
Todd's Carwash in Lagrange
$40

Starting bid

Don't let Carwash Todd catch you riding dirty. These giftcards make great gifts or keep them for yourself to get the winter gunk off your ride. You get 4 $25 gift cards.

Salt Wellness Glow Up Gift Bag item
Salt Wellness Glow Up Gift Bag item
Salt Wellness Glow Up Gift Bag
$75

Starting bid

This gift bag includes a 3mo Unlimited Membership for 1 and you can bring a friend with you everytime you visit. Just let us know if you need a plus one, we are happy to help!! 😉 We also spiced this treat up with a little something for the kiddos. 2 pair of Glow shades, 2 Glow rings, 2 Glow bracelets, and 2 firework Glow sticks.

Be the Office Manager for half a day item
Be the Office Manager for half a day
$25

Starting bid

This package let's you be the Office Manager for the day at Camden. Even though Ms Ann makes it look easy it's hard work!

Barre3 on Frankfort Ave. item
Barre3 on Frankfort Ave. item
Barre3 on Frankfort Ave.
$50

Starting bid

The certificate gets you 1mo of unlimited classes. This a $169.00 Value

2 Night Stay at Home 2 Suites
$50

Starting bid

Who couldnt use a nice little get away?? This Package is for a 2 NIGHT STAY
in a Studio King Suite or Studio 2 Queen Suite at the Home2 Suites Clarksville Louisville North

Louisville Slugger Museum item
Louisville Slugger Museum
$65

Starting bid

Admission for 4 to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Bat Factory.

Pickle Ball Court and Swag item
Pickle Ball Court and Swag
$25

Starting bid

Pickle Jar 1hr Court, pickle ball earrings and set of 4 "day dinker" plates.

Family Fun Passes item
Family Fun Passes
$50

Starting bid

This bundle includes:

2 Sky Zone Jump Passes

5 All About Kids Open Gym or Fun Zone Passes

5 Free ride or attraction ticketa at Malibu Jacks

1 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons on food, merchandise, activities for the whole family


Family Drive-in Night #1 item
Family Drive-in Night #1
$20

Starting bid

Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.

Family Drive-in Night #2 item
Family Drive-in Night #2
$20

Starting bid

Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.

Family Drive-in Night #3 item
Family Drive-in Night #3
$20

Starting bid

Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.

Family Drive-in Night #4 item
Family Drive-in Night #4
$20

Starting bid

Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.

Family Drive-in Night #5 item
Family Drive-in Night #5
$20

Starting bid

Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.

Family Drive-in Night #6 item
Family Drive-in Night #6
$20

Starting bid

Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.

Date Night at the Drive-in #1 item
Date Night at the Drive-in #1
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a date night at Sauerbeck Family Drive-in. This package includes:

Admission for 2 adults

lg popcorn

2 lg drinks

candy

Snuggle up with a Camden Station Blanket

and a 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!

Date Night at the Drive-in and coupon book (no blanket) item
Date Night at the Drive-in and coupon book (no blanket)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a date night at Sauerbeck Family Drive-in. This package includes:

Admission for 2 adults

lg popcorn

2 lg drinks

candy

2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!

Date Night at the Drive-in #2 item
Date Night at the Drive-in #2
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a date night at Sauerbeck Family Drive-in. This package includes:

Admission for 2 adults

lg popcorn

2 lg drinks

candy

Snuggle up with a Camden Station Blanket

and a 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!

All About Kids Birthday Package item
All About Kids Birthday Package
$200

Starting bid

This package includes a Birthday Party for 1-10 kids, a personal host, party room setup and clean up, 60 min of gymnastics and ninja fun (swim, dance, cheer and basketball), 30 mins in party area, party supplies and birthday balloons, Digital invitation, AAK gift for each kid, AAK tshirt for the B-day kid.

Activate Game Pass item
Activate Game Pass
$30

Starting bid

Activate game pass includes 1 game for up to 6 players.

Champs Birthday Party item
Champs Birthday Party
$65

Starting bid

This certificate is good for $125.00 towards a Birthday Party at Champs Rollerdrome.

Oldham Co Small Batch Choc Collection item
Oldham Co Small Batch Choc Collection
$50

Starting bid

Collection includes:

4 Gourmet Hot Cocoa Bombs

4 Choc dipped Oreos

2 Double Choc dipped pretzels

2 Choc dipped Rice Krispie Treats

2 Winter Kitchen Towels by Town and Country Living

and a Rubber Spatula by Chefaide


CAT Swag item
CAT Swag
$50

Starting bid

CAT swag bag includes:

Tshirt

2 CAT Coozies

Rugged Wireless Speaker

Fast Charge Home Adapter

Charge and sync cable

CAT Trucker Hat

CAT Metal YETI Thermos/Tumbler

Cincinnati Red Baseball Tickets item
Cincinnati Red Baseball Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Cincinnati Reds Tickets! Our ticket donation website will allow you to select 4 View Level tickets or 2 Terrace Line Tickets.

Family Deals Pack
$40

Starting bid

This package includes:

1 Indoor/Outdoor Blanket

1 2026 Coupon Book

1 Sauerbeck Family Movie Night Pass for 2 adults and 2 children, lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.

Sip Savor and Steamboat item
Sip Savor and Steamboat
$125

Starting bid

Description:

Raise a glass to Derby season with this exclusive Kentucky Derby Festival experience package! You and a guest will enjoy three of the most anticipated events of the season—perfect for wine lovers, bourbon enthusiasts, and anyone who loves Louisville tradition.


This package includes:

  • 2 Tickets to Commonwealth Credit Union WineFest Enjoy tastings of regional wines, live music, and scenic views along the river.
  •  2 Tickets to Republic Bank Bourbonville Savor Kentucky’s finest bourbons and cocktails at this elegant tasting experience.
  •  2 Tickets to the Shepherd Insurance Great Steamboat Race Ride aboard a historic steamboat in the legendary race on the Ohio River, complete with food, drinks, and excitement.

Why You’ll Love It:

Three premium Derby Festival events in one package

Perfect for couples, friends, or entertaining out-of-town guests

A quintessential Louisville experience


This is valued at $600

Kawaii Candy and Karaoke - 1hr Karaoke Room
$30

Starting bid

Reserve the Karaoke room for 1hr. Kawaii Candy and Karaoke located at 2612 Chamberlain Lane.

Kentucky Artisan Distillery package
$30

Starting bid

This package includes:

2 Kentucky Artisan Distillery Tours and tastings

1 KAD T-shirt

1 KAD Shot Glass

1 extra special surprise

Owl Crate #1 item
Owl Crate #1
$15

Starting bid

This crate includes a new book, bookmark, craft to create, and info about the author

Owl Crate #2 item
Owl Crate #2
$15

Starting bid

This crate includes a new book, bookmark, craft to create, and info about the author

Pup Gift Box item
Pup Gift Box
$25

Starting bid

Includes 8 Benebones multiple flavors including, chicken, peanut butter and bacon.

LouCity Tickets and Swag Bag item
LouCity Tickets and Swag Bag
$60

Starting bid

This package includes:

2026 Regular Season Home Game tickets for 4 ppl

LouCity Scarf

LouCity tshirt

Team Stickers

Wine Class for 20 people item
Wine Class for 20 people
$100

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.

Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.  Value - $600**

Faul Family Riverside Farm Bundle item
Faul Family Riverside Farm Bundle
$50

Starting bid

This bundle includes:

1 whole chicken

1lb ground beef

1lb bacon

1lb pork sausage

1 pkg chicken thighs (4 thighs)

1 pkg pork chop (2 chops)

1 pkg Boston butt roast (3-4lb)

1 pkg boneless chicken breast (2 breast)

Prime Drinks item
Prime Drinks
$6

Starting bid

1 case (12) Original Prime Energy Drinks Sugar free 16oz cans

Churchill Downs Reserved Box item
Churchill Downs Reserved Box
$75

Starting bid

The Exacta package includes the following:
Reserved box seating for six (6)


This package may be used anytime during our 2025-2026 racing season based on availability and with the exceptions of: Derby Week (Opening Night - Thurby); Oaks and Derby Days; Mother’s Day, Preakness Day, Belmont Day, Father’s Day, All Night Racing Dates; Breeders’ Cup days and Thanksgiving weekend.

Lunch from McDonald's with Officer Bo item
Lunch from McDonald's with Officer Bo
$30

Starting bid

This includes lunch from McDonald's with officer Bo!

Be Principal for 1/2 a day item
Be Principal for 1/2 a day
$30

Starting bid

Test out your leadership skills and be Principal for 1/2 a day!

Be the Music Teacher for 1/2 day item
Be the Music Teacher for 1/2 day
$30

Starting bid

Get your tambourine ready and teach music for 1/2 a day!

Lunch from McDonald's with the Office Staff
$30

Starting bid

Check out the behind the scenes action when you get to have lunch with the office staff!

Extra Recess for your whole grade
$30

Starting bid

You are sure to be the most appreciated Eagle at Camden with this extra recess for your entire grade!

Popscicles for your class at Recess
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat while you are at Recess with your class one day!

Whet your Palette item
Whet your Palette
$60

Starting bid

This package includes $125 for a Paint and Sip class for 4 on any night they are offered. Remainder $ on the card can be spent on snacks and drinks.

Art Teacher for 1/2 Day item
Art Teacher for 1/2 Day
$30

Starting bid

Show off your artistic side and become Ms Kahmann for 1/2 a day.

Be a Counselor for a day item
Be a Counselor for a day
$30

Starting bid

This package lets you be a Counselor for the day! We have some amazing Counselors at Camden, so you would have excellent examples of how to do the job!

Glen Oaks Round of golf for 4
$50

Starting bid

Get a hole in one with your friends at Glen Oaks. This package is a round of golf for four players.

4 Prime Energy Cases item
4 Prime Energy Cases
$20

Starting bid

4 cases of Prime Energy Original Flavor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!