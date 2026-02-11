Fund Our Flock Camden Station PTO's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This ultimate swag bag includes:
2 kids Camden tshirts (design or color may vary)
Metal tumbler
CSE car magnet
3 Camden water bottle Stickers
1 Camden colored hair bow
1 Cozy Camden Blanket (design or color may vary)
1 Wooden Camden Ornament
1 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!
Starting bid
This ultimate swag bag includes:
2 kids Camden tshirts (design or color may vary)
Metal tumbler
CSE car magnet
3 Camden water bottle Stickers
1 Camden colored hair bow
1 Cozy Camden Blanket (design or color may vary)
1 Wooden Camden Ornament
1 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!
Starting bid
Don't let Carwash Todd catch you riding dirty. These giftcards make great gifts or keep them for yourself to get the winter gunk off your ride. You get 4 $25 gift cards.
Starting bid
This gift bag includes a 3mo Unlimited Membership for 1 and you can bring a friend with you everytime you visit. Just let us know if you need a plus one, we are happy to help!! 😉 We also spiced this treat up with a little something for the kiddos. 2 pair of Glow shades, 2 Glow rings, 2 Glow bracelets, and 2 firework Glow sticks.
Starting bid
This package let's you be the Office Manager for the day at Camden. Even though Ms Ann makes it look easy it's hard work!
Starting bid
The certificate gets you 1mo of unlimited classes. This a $169.00 Value
Starting bid
Who couldnt use a nice little get away?? This Package is for a 2 NIGHT STAY
in a Studio King Suite or Studio 2 Queen Suite at the Home2 Suites Clarksville Louisville North
Starting bid
Admission for 4 to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Bat Factory.
Starting bid
Pickle Jar 1hr Court, pickle ball earrings and set of 4 "day dinker" plates.
Starting bid
This bundle includes:
2 Sky Zone Jump Passes
5 All About Kids Open Gym or Fun Zone Passes
5 Free ride or attraction ticketa at Malibu Jacks
1 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons on food, merchandise, activities for the whole family
Starting bid
Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.
Starting bid
Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.
Starting bid
Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.
Starting bid
Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.
Starting bid
Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.
Starting bid
Sauerbeck Family Drive-in tickets for 2 adults and 2 kids, this also includes 1 lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night at Sauerbeck Family Drive-in. This package includes:
Admission for 2 adults
lg popcorn
2 lg drinks
candy
Snuggle up with a Camden Station Blanket
and a 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night at Sauerbeck Family Drive-in. This package includes:
Admission for 2 adults
lg popcorn
2 lg drinks
candy
2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night at Sauerbeck Family Drive-in. This package includes:
Admission for 2 adults
lg popcorn
2 lg drinks
candy
Snuggle up with a Camden Station Blanket
and a 2026 Coupon Book filled with tons of great coupons for food, events, merch. and more!
Starting bid
This package includes a Birthday Party for 1-10 kids, a personal host, party room setup and clean up, 60 min of gymnastics and ninja fun (swim, dance, cheer and basketball), 30 mins in party area, party supplies and birthday balloons, Digital invitation, AAK gift for each kid, AAK tshirt for the B-day kid.
Starting bid
Activate game pass includes 1 game for up to 6 players.
Starting bid
This certificate is good for $125.00 towards a Birthday Party at Champs Rollerdrome.
Starting bid
Collection includes:
4 Gourmet Hot Cocoa Bombs
4 Choc dipped Oreos
2 Double Choc dipped pretzels
2 Choc dipped Rice Krispie Treats
2 Winter Kitchen Towels by Town and Country Living
and a Rubber Spatula by Chefaide
Starting bid
CAT swag bag includes:
Tshirt
2 CAT Coozies
Rugged Wireless Speaker
Fast Charge Home Adapter
Charge and sync cable
CAT Trucker Hat
CAT Metal YETI Thermos/Tumbler
Starting bid
Cincinnati Reds Tickets! Our ticket donation website will allow you to select 4 View Level tickets or 2 Terrace Line Tickets.
Starting bid
This package includes:
1 Indoor/Outdoor Blanket
1 2026 Coupon Book
1 Sauerbeck Family Movie Night Pass for 2 adults and 2 children, lg popcorn, 2 lg drinks, candy and 2 kids packs.
Starting bid
Description:
Raise a glass to Derby season with this exclusive Kentucky Derby Festival experience package! You and a guest will enjoy three of the most anticipated events of the season—perfect for wine lovers, bourbon enthusiasts, and anyone who loves Louisville tradition.
This package includes:
Why You’ll Love It:
Three premium Derby Festival events in one package
Perfect for couples, friends, or entertaining out-of-town guests
A quintessential Louisville experience
This is valued at $600
Starting bid
Reserve the Karaoke room for 1hr. Kawaii Candy and Karaoke located at 2612 Chamberlain Lane.
Starting bid
This package includes:
2 Kentucky Artisan Distillery Tours and tastings
1 KAD T-shirt
1 KAD Shot Glass
1 extra special surprise
Starting bid
This crate includes a new book, bookmark, craft to create, and info about the author
Starting bid
This crate includes a new book, bookmark, craft to create, and info about the author
Starting bid
Includes 8 Benebones multiple flavors including, chicken, peanut butter and bacon.
Starting bid
This package includes:
2026 Regular Season Home Game tickets for 4 ppl
LouCity Scarf
LouCity tshirt
Team Stickers
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Starting bid
This bundle includes:
1 whole chicken
1lb ground beef
1lb bacon
1lb pork sausage
1 pkg chicken thighs (4 thighs)
1 pkg pork chop (2 chops)
1 pkg Boston butt roast (3-4lb)
1 pkg boneless chicken breast (2 breast)
Starting bid
1 case (12) Original Prime Energy Drinks Sugar free 16oz cans
Starting bid
The Exacta package includes the following:
Reserved box seating for six (6)
This package may be used anytime during our 2025-2026 racing season based on availability and with the exceptions of: Derby Week (Opening Night - Thurby); Oaks and Derby Days; Mother’s Day, Preakness Day, Belmont Day, Father’s Day, All Night Racing Dates; Breeders’ Cup days and Thanksgiving weekend.
Starting bid
This includes lunch from McDonald's with officer Bo!
Starting bid
Test out your leadership skills and be Principal for 1/2 a day!
Starting bid
Get your tambourine ready and teach music for 1/2 a day!
Starting bid
Check out the behind the scenes action when you get to have lunch with the office staff!
Starting bid
You are sure to be the most appreciated Eagle at Camden with this extra recess for your entire grade!
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet treat while you are at Recess with your class one day!
Starting bid
This package includes $125 for a Paint and Sip class for 4 on any night they are offered. Remainder $ on the card can be spent on snacks and drinks.
Starting bid
Show off your artistic side and become Ms Kahmann for 1/2 a day.
Starting bid
This package lets you be a Counselor for the day! We have some amazing Counselors at Camden, so you would have excellent examples of how to do the job!
Starting bid
Get a hole in one with your friends at Glen Oaks. This package is a round of golf for four players.
Starting bid
4 cases of Prime Energy Original Flavor
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!