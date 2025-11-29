Hosted by

Pelzer Williams Family Gathers

About this event

CAMELBACK PELZER FAMILY REUNION 2026-USE THIS LINK IF DEPOSIT WAS MADE

193 Resort Dr

Tannersville, PA 18372, USA

Final Payment General Admission Adult 13 & Over
$180

Important Info: Tickets are required for all attendees (both children and adults). Refunds are not available, but tickets are transferable. Deadline payment is 4/30/26.

Final Payment General Admission Ages 9-12
$50

Important Info: Tickets are required for all attendees (both children and adults). Refunds are not available, but tickets are transferable. Deadline payment is 4/30/26.

Final Payment General Admission Ages 0-8
$20

Important Info: Tickets are required for all attendees (both children and adults). Refunds are not available, but tickets are transferable. Deadline payment is 4/30/26.

Payment Plan (4)-General Admission Adult 13 & Over
$45

Tickets are required for all attendees (both children and adults). Refunds are not available, but tickets are transferable. This payment plan is set up in four payments, and the deadline for full payment is 4/30/26.

Payment Plan (4)-Admission Ages 9-12
$12.50

Tickets are required for all attendees (both children and adults). Refunds are not available, but tickets are transferable. This payment plan is set up in four payments, and the deadline for full payment is 4/30/26.

Payment Plan (4)-Admission Ages 0-8
$5

Tickets are required for all attendees (both children and adults). Refunds are not available, but tickets are transferable. This payment plan is set up in four payments, and the deadline for full payment is 4/30/26

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!