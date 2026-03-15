Cameron 8th Grade Students vs Staff Basketball Game

About this event
Purchase individual tickets here for $5 each. You are welcome to purchase as many tickets as you would like. Family tickets are available below
Purchase a single ticket for your entire immediate family. Immediate family includes Parents/Guardians of the Cameron student and their siblings.
If you can, please consider purchasing a ticket for a student, guardian or family who cannot purchase one for themselves. Thank you!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!