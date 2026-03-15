Cameron Middle School PTO

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Cameron Middle School PTO

About this event

Cameron 8th Grade Students vs Staff Basketball Game

31 Flagg Dr

Framingham, MA 01702, USA

Individual Ticket
$5

Purchase individual tickets here for $5 each. You are welcome to purchase as many tickets as you would like. Family tickets are available below

Family Max Ticket
$20

Purchase a single ticket for your entire immediate family. Immediate family includes Parents/Guardians of the Cameron student and their siblings.

Support a Student/Guardian/Family Ticket
$5

If you can, please consider purchasing a ticket for a student, guardian or family who cannot purchase one for themselves. Thank you!

Add a donation for Cameron Middle School PTO

$

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