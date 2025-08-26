Cameron Gear Online Payment Site

60/40 T-Shirt
$20

60% Combed Ringspun Cotton, 40% Polyester Jersey. Softer feel, adds a little stretch, prewashed fabric.
Next Level Apparel Unisex CVC Crewneck T-Shirt N6210
Next Level Apparel Youth CVC Crew 2213

Sport Tech T-Shirt - Navy
$20

100% Polyester Sport Wicking Athletic Tee Shirt
Navy with White Lettering
(Youth image for sizing only, color will be Navy)

A4 Cooling Performance Crew N3142
A4 Youth Cooling Performance Crew NB3142

100% Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$20

100% Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Gildan Adult Ultra Cotton® Long-Sleeve T-Shirt G240
Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ Long-Sleeve T-Shirt G540B

50/50 Hoodie
$30

50% Cotton 50% Polyester Hooded Sweatshirt

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt G185
Gildan Youth Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt G185B

Zip Hoodie item
Zip Hoodie
$35

50% Cotton 50% Polyester Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt -


Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt G186

Baseball Hat
$15

Trucker baseball hat

Limited Edition Cameron Water Bottle!
$8

Material: 25 oz. (740 mL) sports bottle made of durable Tritan™ plastic with duo function Polypropylene plastic lid with Dacron strap.
Feature: Duo function lid unscrews in 2 spots – lower seal provides wide opening to insert ice cubes or sliced fruit to add some flavor to your water, upper seal is designed for standard use on the go Designed for use with cool beverages only.
Hand-wash only Do not microwave or place in freezer
Product Size: 9.5" h x 2.75" dia.

Cameron Magnet item
Cameron Magnet
$4

Cameron Magnet - Great for the car or refrigerator or anything metal!

White with Green Lettering

Limited Supply - 100% Cotton T-Shirt
$15

100% Cotton - Solid & TIe Dye

Stock on hand only.

Limited Supply - Sport Socks item
Limited Supply - Sport Socks
$5

Sport Socks - White or Black

CLEARANCE - Men's Sweatpants Size Large
$5

Clearance Item: Men's Size Large Sweatpants

