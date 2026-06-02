Cameron PTO Silent Auction 2026 - Closes 6/9 at 8pm

A once in a lifetime chance to practically name your price for your Cameron Gear! Included in this special gift pack is a Hoodie, Tie Dye T-shirt, a pair of limited edition Cameron sports socks, Cameron water bottle and a pair of vehicle magnets!

Winner can pick the sizes in inventory or an order will be placed in the fall.





*Tie Dye T-shirts limited to in stock only. If size not in stock substitution will be made available.





Donated by the Cameron PTO



