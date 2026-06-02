Cameron PTO Silent Auction 2026 - Closes 6/9 at 8pm

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215 Elm Street Framingham, MA 01701
Starting bid
A once in a lifetime chance to practically name your price for your Cameron Gear! Included in this special gift pack is a Hoodie, Tie Dye T-shirt, a pair of limited edition Cameron sports socks, Cameron water bottle and a pair of vehicle magnets!
Winner can pick the sizes in inventory or an order will be placed in the fall.
*Tie Dye T-shirts limited to in stock only. If size not in stock substitution will be made available.
Donated by the Cameron PTO
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness journey with one month of unlimited classes at CrossFit Tilt, valid for both adult and kids programs. With access to locations in Waltham, Sudbury, and Southborough, this package offers flexibility and variety for the whole family.
Whether you're new to CrossFit or looking to push your training further, you’ll find expert coaching, supportive community, and workouts designed to challenge every level.
Donated by Crossfit Tilt, Sudbury
Starting bid
Treat yourself to balance, movement, and mindfulness with a 5-class pack at Base Wellness in Sudbury, MA. Choose from a variety of restorative and strengthening classes designed to support your body and mind in a welcoming, supportive studio environment.
A perfect opportunity to recharge, reset, and prioritize your well-being.
Donated by Base Wellness, Sudbury
Starting bid
Have a clean car all summer long!
Enjoy the luxury of having your car cleaned when you want with this Express Wash Gift Pack.
Included are five (5) ScrubaDub Express Car Washes
Donated by ScrubaDub
Starting bid
Stock up on your favorites while supporting a beloved local family-owned business! This $50 gift certificate can be used at any Roche Bros. Supermarkets location and is perfect for groceries, fresh produce, prepared meals, and more. A practical prize everyone can use!
Donated by Roche Bros. Supermarkets
Starting bid
Time moves quickly—this is your chance to pause it beautifully. Enjoy a professional family photo session with LaRue Bowers Photography, specializing in warm, natural, and authentic portraits that reflect your family’s personality.
Includes a $475 value session, perfect for creating keepsakes that will be cherished for generations.
Donated by LaRue BoweRs Photography
Starting bid
Think you have what it takes? Level99 combines physical challenges, puzzle-solving, teamwork, and friendly competition in a one-of-a-kind interactive gaming experience designed for adults and older kids.
This gift package includes four (4) two-hour tickets ($120 value), giving you and your crew plenty of time to climb, solve, compete, and conquer. Gather your friends, put your teamwork to the test, and see if you can reach Level 99!
Donated by Level 99
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little more peace in your week with a $200 gift card to Common Ground Yoga.
Explore a welcoming studio offering classes that build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness in a supportive community setting.
Perfect for anyone looking to recharge body and mind.
Donated by Common Ground Yoga
Starting bid
Bid on 10 Zumba classes with Cathy Allan, a $140 value, and experience the joy of dance fitness! These lively, music-filled workouts are designed for all levels and are guaranteed to leave you smiling (and sweating).
Donated by Cathy Allen Zumba
Starting bid
Explore the beauty of native New England landscapes right here in Framingham with a $50 gift card to Garden in the Woods, the stunning botanical garden of the Native Plant Trust.
Wander peaceful woodland paths, discover unique native plants, and enjoy a serene escape into nature.
Perfect for a relaxing day outdoors or a thoughtful nature-inspired gift.
Donated by Garden in the Woods
Starting bid
Bid on a $25 gift card to Saxonville Burrito, a beloved local spot serving up fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Whether you're craving a classic burrito or a loaded bowl, this is a tasty win for any bidder.
Donated by Saxonville Burrito
Starting bid
Bid on a $139 gift card to Spavia in Natick, where relaxation meets luxury. From calming treatments to restorative services, this local spa offers the perfect setting to unwind and take care of yourself.
Note: Valid only at the Natick location.
Donated by Spavia of Natic
Starting bid
Start your day or end your night at Wagon Creamery with a $25 gift card! Enjoy handcrafted coffee, refreshing ice cream, and tasty breakfast bites at this charming local favorite.
Donated by Wagon Creamery
Starting bid
Encourage creativity and self-expression with a $50 gift card to The Performing Arts Connection, offering engaging classes in theater, dance, and performance for all ages all year long!
Donated by The Performing Arts Connections (TPAC)
Starting bid
Perfect your swing, play world-famous courses, or enjoy a fun outing with friends at Golf Galaxy. This package includes 12 golf simulator sessions (a $300 value), giving golfers of all skill levels the chance to practice, compete, and play year-round—rain or shine!
Whether you're sharpening your game or just looking for a unique experience, this is a prize that's sure to be above par.
Donated by Golf Galaxy
Starting bid
Bid on a $25 gift card to Atlantic Poke, your go-to spot for fresh, customizable poke bowls. Choose from a variety of proteins, toppings, and sauces for a healthy and satisfying meal any day of the week.
Donated by Atlantic Poke
Starting bid
Fuel your summer adventures with a beautiful basket overflowing with sweet treats, salty snacks, and everything in between. Perfect for beach days, family road trips, camp weekends, or backyard lounging!
Donated by Cameron Support Staff
Starting bid
Pack your bags—this basket has you covered! Thoughtfully assembled by our 7th grade teachers, this ultimate travel bundle includes headphones, snacks, a Bluey water bottle, a travel pillow, a cozy blanket, and many more travel essentials to make any trip more comfortable and enjoyable.
Whether you're headed on a road trip, flight, or weekend getaway, you’ll be set for a smooth and relaxing journey!
Donated by the 7th grade teachers
Starting bid
Start your mornings right with this perfect Starbucks gift basket, featuring a selection of Starbucks coffees and branded travel mugs. Whether you're sipping at home or on the go, this bundle brings a little café comfort to your everyday routine.
A great treat for any coffee lover!
Donated by a Cameron Family
Starting bid
Get ready for sunny days and splash-filled fun! Put together by our 6th grade team, this vibrant basket is packed with inflatable pool and beach toys, water fun accessories, sunscreen, and many more summer surprises.
Everything you need for pool days, beach trips, and outdoor adventures all summer long!
Donated by the 6th grade teachers
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