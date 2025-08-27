Women's Health Impact Catalyst (WHIC) database

Database Access and Use

Access to the electronic database is granted to the subscriber for a term of one calendar year, commencing January 1 and expiring December 31. Access is limited to a non-exclusive, non-transferable license for the subscriber’s internal use only, including viewing and downloading content as provided. The subscriber may not sublicense, distribute, reproduce, or otherwise use the database content for commercial purposes or share access with third parties. All content, data, and materials within the database remain the sole property of CAMI Health. Access terminates automatically at the end of the calendar year unless a renewal subscription is obtained. CAMI Health reserves the right to suspend or terminate access for violations of these terms. The database is provided “as is,” and CAMI Health makes no warranties regarding its accuracy, completeness, or uninterrupted availability. CAMI Health shall not be liable for any damages arising from its use.